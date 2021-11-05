After Ruben Manuel’s seventh layoff in the tech industry in 2005, he threw a cocktail party as a celebration of endurance.
During the festivities, a friend posed a question that unraveled his life: “What would you do if you could?”
“I said I thought I could always be a designer of some kind, but so does every gay man I know,” said Manuel, while sitting in his exquisitely decorated backyard, visible proof of his flair for design. “I never really thought of that as much of a career. My background didn’t support that at all.”
Being as he had no day job to worry about, along with a severance package to fall back on, Manuel decided to try his hand at designing fine, high-end jewelry for men and women. His intuition was spot on — design was definitely in his blood, and now it’s been further confirmed. Manuel, founder of Ruben Manuel Designs, was recently selected by the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) to be one of six U.S. jewelry designers in its two-year Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative program.
“It’s huge for me,” Manuel said. “Huge exposure.”
The opportunity offers up-and-coming Black, Indigenous and people of color jewelry designers access to industry education and resources; it comes with marketing and promotional help, including a mentor, and $20,000 in loans to diamond dealers. This allows designers, who typically purchase their stones up front, to use a line of revolving credit to buy stones for their creations.
“Ruben Manuel’s custom designs are both sophisticated and daring, and sure to bring a smile with their undeniably fun and joyful elements,” an NDC press release said.
With this recognition, a whole new audience will feast its collective eyes upon Manuel’s work, including national retailers, celebrities and other well-to-do folks across the country. His greatest hope is to find a steady revenue stream so he’s free to do what he loves best — make custom works for clients. One avenue might be having a design line picked up for the mass market. He has an idea, titled “Read Between the Lines.” It involves a gold or silver pendant studded with diamonds in such a way that reads “I love you.”
And when it comes to the necks, earlobes or fingers of celebs he’d most like to adorn, he’s not afraid to shoot for the stars.
“Beyoncé would be a really good one,” Manuel said. “Eva Longoria would be a great ambassador for my stuff.”
His work is simple, but bold. The more color, the better. Favorite stones include citrine, in yellow, brown and orange colors; topaz, notably red topaz; amethyst; tsavorite garnets; sapphires and rubies. And he focuses on working in silver due to his Hispanic and Native American background, with the hopes of elevating the perception of the metal, he said.
And yes, he dabbles in diamonds, especially now, due to his new alliance with the NDC, which recommends only conflict-free diamond suppliers to its designers. But instead of the usual transparent diamonds most of us are accustomed to, Manuel will use colored diamonds. They develop similarly to regular diamonds, but with the presence of minerals and particulates, including nitrogen, sulphur and boron, during the crystallization process, beautiful shades of red, pink, yellow, orange, green and blue can result.
His work can be seen online at rubenmanueldesigns.com.
“I do very colorful, showy pieces,” he said. “My customers don’t mind being the center of attention, and sometimes they crave it. The pieces fit in line with that.”
Mari Sinton-Martinez first met Manuel and his pieces at a show he hosted in his home 15 years ago. Since then, he’s custom-designed about 10 pieces for her, her favorite of which was a full set of turquoise and citrine earrings, necklace and ring.
“A lot of his pieces are so unique that they are a statement piece,” Sinton-Martinez said. “They’re not something you’d see at any other jewelry store, and not like hundreds made on the assembly line.”
First whispers of creativity
Born in Trinidad, Manuel’s family moved to Colorado Springs when he was 1. It wasn’t a creative family, per se. His father was a laborer, his mother a housekeeper with a thing for costume jewelry. Every Sunday, she’d doll up for church — matching shoes, hat and jewelry. That’s where his love for pretty pieces first started, he suspects. That, and watching the Gabor sisters, who also loved their jewelry, on old TV talk shows, and the celebs on the red carpet at the Oscars, where shiny trinkets were plentiful and audacious.
He graduated from Wasson High School and University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, got married, had two kids, got divorced, married his husband and spent decades in the high-tech industry. But all along, hints of his creative nature would wriggle their way to the surface, much like those stubborn flowers that grow up through cracks in the sidewalk. He didn’t make works of art or sketch out jewelry designs back then, but there were the other ways he indulged the energy.
“I didn’t realize until later that I wasn’t fulfilled,” Manuel said. “It took me 40 years. I was good at what I did, but there wasn’t that creative fulfillment, so I did it in design in the garden or the house. That was the outlet I had. When this came up and jewelry was a possibility, I took the leap.”
By the time of his exit from the digital world, Manuel had started sketching designs. He’d done a few commitment rings for friends, his daughter’s high school graduation ring and a few pieces for himself. He took his wares to the owner of Cherokee’s of Manitou in Manitou Springs, who agreed to show his work if he put together a small collection. Since then, his pieces have been featured at The Broadmoor and other galleries, as well as locations in Vail and Santa Fe, and he’s donated many pieces to fundraisers for organizations such as Goodwill of Colorado and Southern Colorado AIDS Project.
Though he’s had success, he’s also spent years feeling a little uncertain in his new profession. And when the pandemic came along, and people didn’t need jewelry to sit around the house, he decided to pretty much close up shop and retire, though he’d still make the occasional piece for a client.
Being selected for the new initiative feels a bit like the proverbial phoenix rising from the ashes.
“Creativity drives me. I’m attracted to beautiful things — art, people, in any context,” Manuel said. “That’s what motivates me, to be creative, since I stifled it for so long. It’s like a genie out of a bottle.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270