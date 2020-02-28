TV TONIGHT
“The Kingmaker” is an award-winning documentary that delivers a searing portrait of Imelda Marcos, the controversial former first lady of the Philippines. It tells the story of a powerful female leader who changed history and divided a nation. 8 p.m., Showtime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society offers the Second Sunday Jazz Affair at The Olympian Reception and Event Center, 975 S. Union Blvd., 1 to 4 p.m. March 8. It’s a lovely venue for hearing and dancing to toe-tapping tunes. There’s a lavish buffet featuring salads, crudités, Greek entrees, breads, cheeses, chips, dips, and non- alcoholic drinks. There’s a cash bar available. Buffet cost $10 for members of the jazz organization and $15 for nonmembers. Dessert bar cost is $10. Buy tickets at the door. Visit ppjass.org.