On Jan. 23, Spice Island Grill posted on Facebook, “We are CLOSED Permanently. Both locations.”

Claudette and her husband, Glenroy Hutchinson, owners of the eateries at 10 N. Sierra Madre St. and 6829 Space Village Ave., said in their post, “Our goal was to provide the best food, with the best service for the best price, and I hope we’ve done that. However, in today’s economic environment, we are finding it more difficult to exceed those goals we’ve set for ourselves.

“The lack of quality and qualified workers, increasing prices and decreasing demands are some of the factors that have contributed to this decision.”

From the outpouring of more than 288 comments on Facebook within hours of the posting, it’s obvious the restaurants will be sadly missed in the community.

