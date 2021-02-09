Like many business owners, Monika Celly had to pivot to keep her Polka Dots and Curry Indian culinary school in operation. The pandemic had forced her to stop offering the in-person group cooking classes that were her mainstay.
She first turned her focus to completing her e-cookbook “Vegetarian Surprises: Homestyle Indian Recipes from My Kitchen.”
In her classes, she had boiled down complicated recipes into simple-to-follow steps with photos, making it super easy to duplicate at home. Her cookbook takes it one step further, with YouTube video links for each recipe. The videos are professionally produced with background music and recipe steps as subtitles. They get right to the point, so you can see what needs to be done before heading to the kitchen.
Once the cookbook project was behind her, she introduced private online Zoom classes, which vastly increased her audience reach.
“All the participants are from one family, from all over America,” she said. “I tried this over the holidays, and people actually liked cooking with just their own family, siblings, parents, grandparents from their own kitchens.”
Families would select a mutually convenient date and time, and then choose from the menu options. Celly would teach three dishes during the class.
She recently opened up virtual classes to individuals and the next will be a Valentine’s Day cooking class on Friday. The menu will include butter chicken, mango lassi, naan and coconut fudge. The recipes will be emailed ahead of time so that ingredients can be at the ready.
In addition to all that, she offers health and wellness coaching, using her background in Ayurveda, a form of holistic alternative medicine popular in India, and her study of nutrition to create a path to holistic health for her clients.
“I love being able to help others in their wellness journey,” she said. “I did some virtual wellness cooking sessions with my clients, and that’s how I started doing virtual classes.”
Celly grew up in a family where the Ayurveda lifestyle was practiced on a daily basis; it is still the way of life for her and her family.
“I studied Ayurveda and yoga in college while earning my bachelor’s in education degree,” she said. “I learned all aspects of Ayurvedic cooking from my parents and grandparents.”
Celly offers free 45-minute health and wellness consultations, which she does on a phone call.
“I do a preliminary 15-minute qualifying session,” she said. “So, I can get a prospective client’s health issues and if they are aligned with my wellness philosophy. I call this session a discovery session. Then the 45-minute session is a clarity session where we dig deeper into the client’s health issues and their health goals.”
She is taking clients for her three-month Mindful Transformation Program.
“If clients are ready to invest in their health they can email me at polkadotsandcurry@gmail.com or call 304-6111 and I will get in touch with you,” she said.
You can get more information about this and her classes at polkadotsandcurry.com.
Her cookbook costs $25.99 and is available in e-book form only; you can download it at polkadotsandcurry.com/indiancooking. She also posts weekly cooking videos at facebook.com/polkadotsandcurry.
