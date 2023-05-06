What could be better than flowers for Mother’s Day?

The Colorado Springs Horticultural Art Society will host its annual Gigantic Plant Sale on Mother’s Day weekend, where people can browse a diverse selection of plants that thrive in the Pikes Peak region.

“We try to bring in plants that work in Colorado Springs,” said volunteer Pam Hamamoto, former president of the Colorado Springs Horticultural Art Society. “When we do our plant list, we actually list altitudes, which is unusual.”

The sale at Monument Valley Park kicks off Friday and will held on two consecutive weekends on Friday and Saturday.

The organization will sell everything from flowers to herbs to veggies, including roses, tomatoes, fruit bushes and even cacti. There will also be a selection of native pollinators.

“It’s a fun event,” Hamamoto said. “We bring in plants almost exclusively from Colorado.”

The sale started more than four decades ago and is the largest source of funds for the nonprofit. More than 70 volunteers will help run the event.

A full list of plants can be found at the organization’s website.