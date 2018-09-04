A couple of my friends are talented chefs and avid gardeners. Each has started a home-based business: Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine by Susanna Maestas and Your Peak Energy by Mary Jo Campbell. Both have Cottage Food licenses. Just because you’re not fretting over a backyard veggie patch doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the fruits of fall harvest.
Maestas, a former chef and culinary teacher at Savory Spice Shop, is preparing some delicious foods from her garden bounty. You can order hearty meals for delivery or catering for events. Check out her website, susannascomfortcuisine.com, to tap into her pop-up events, learn more about her services and place orders.
Her food-to-order menu offers Italian sausage soup, cookies, zucchini bread, chocolate zucchini cake and carrot cake.
The cakes cost $30 and can be ordered as an 8-inch layer cake or a 9-x-11-inch sheet cake. The black onyx cocoa cake comes with a choice of chocolate or vanilla buttercream frosting. Her carrot cake has cream-cheese frosting. Cookies are sold for $20 for two dozen. Flavors include chocolate chip, peanut butter kisses and no-bake peanut butter cocoa cookies.
If you live within a 15-mile radius of downtown and give her 24 hours’ notice, she will deliver to your home.
I’ve become addicted to Campbell’s basil pesto ($10 for an 8-ounce jar). I plan to stock up and freeze a couple of jars. She also makes Nutty Bars ($4 per snack-size bar). They are a high-protein energy bar with nuts, seeds, dried fruit and hemp hearts.
Flourless Pumpkin Chai Baked Donuts ($1.50 each) are made with her home-grown pumpkin or squash.
The Better Than Scout cookie ($2 each) is a gluten-free macaroon-type cookie with walnuts, dates, coconut and mini dark chocolate chips.
You’ll find Campbell’s blog, YourPeakEnergy.com, inspirational. It’s geared toward her cancer journey and mountain adventures. She includes recipes for some of her baked goods. You can send a message to her through the blog, too. She can sell directly only to Colorado residents.
Enjoy healthy vegetables with digging in the dirt.
contact the writer: 636-0271.