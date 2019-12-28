We really like our decks here in Colorado.
And then there’s our fondness for house fans, solar power and new roofs, though that last one is probably not by choice.
“I’ve heard roofers say Colorado Springs is the hail capitol,” said Tim Reagan, show manager for the upcoming Colorado Springs Home Building and Remodeling Show. The three-day event is Friday through Jan. 5 at Norris-Penrose Event Center.
The annual show is a destination du jour for those who have pie-eyed dreams of fantastical home remodels or are at the beginning or in the middle of gathering estimates for a particular project.
“Hooking up homeowners with contractors is the purpose of the show,” Reagan said. “People getting the most out of it are those looking for help with projects. Depending on how far they are in the planning process, if it’s a simple project, they can get a quote there or set an appointment to get an estimate. At the very least, they can get an idea on how to take the next step.”
Up to 10,000 people attend the event, which will feature about 130 exhibitors and experts for every part of the homestead, including kitchens, bathrooms, sun rooms, landscape installations, flooring, decks and handyman services.
Home automation is also trending in the world of home building and remodeling. That means linking everything together and controlling it from a single source, including home security, heating and air, even lawn maintenance, such as mowing the lawn.
“There are robotic mowers now. It’s bigger in Europe,” Reagan said.
“That’s the way everybody’s house will be eventually — more automated.”
