The question isn’t why would you hold an Easter egg hunt in a cemetery.

It’s why wouldn’t you?

At least that’s what Pikes Peak Hearse Association President Art Prince believes. Once again, the club and its approximately 20 members will hold an Easter egg hunt at Evergreen Cemetery. The free event is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 8.

Kids can hunt for 1,000 plastic eggs stuffed with candy and toys. And so the tinier humans don’t get overrun by bigger ones, the hunt will happen in waves depending on age.

“It started off for the kids of members in the hearse club,” Prince said. “It used to be a private event, then got posted as public event. We’ve had as little as a dozen up to a couple hundred people show up.”

The annual festivities serve two purposes. The first is simple — kids love candy and toys, Prince says. The second is more meaningful.

“Cemetery upkeep is part of it,” Prince said. “It’s a hearse club and it’s a public outreach to get people into the cemetery. So people can enjoy it and get them to take care of the cemetery so it doesn’t get forgotten.”

Prince is a member of Evergreen Heritage, what used to be Evergreen Cemetery Benevolent Society, a nonprofit that works to preserve Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries, the two city-owned cemeteries. During the summer, members clean headstones on Tombstone Thursdays. Tuesdays are devoted to resetting and raising tombstones that have sunk into the ground. If a headstone gets broken, they put it back together. If it falls over, they pick it up and repair it.

Some of our city’s most famous names are buried at Evergreen Cemetery, which was established shortly after the city was founded in 1871. There’s prospector and philanthropist Winfield Scott Stratton, poet Helen Hunt Jackson and city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer.

“Lon Chaney’s mother is buried here,” Prince said. “There’s so much history there that people don’t know because it’s a ‘scary place,’ and if we don’t preserve history it will be gone.”

