Spring is in the air. If not literally, then certainly in spirit at the HBA Home & Garden Show this weekend.
The Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs event runs 3-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 26 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at Chapel Hills Mall Event Center, 1680 Briargate Blvd., on the north side of the mall between Sears and Burlington Coat Factory. Admission is free.
Attendees can view landscape displays sure to inspire yard ideas, talk with local home-remodeling professionals and learn about new products and services, from energy-efficient windows to spas.
Free home and garden seminars are on Jan. 26-27, presented by Winds of Change Contractors.
Visitors also have a chance to win an iPadPro from Hanson HotSprings Spas via online entry at springshomeshows.com or in person at kiosks at show entrances. A drawing will be held Feb. 27, and the HBA will notify the winner.
Exhibitors are: A&L Home Improvement, Affordable Solar Colorado/Peak View Solar, Air Quality, American Overhead Door, Ameritech Construction, Bath Fitter of Colorado, BGV Marketing, Bordner Home Improvement, C&C Sand and Stone Co., Center Point Renovations Colorado, Champion of Colorado Springs, CMC Proudly Offering Marvin Windows & Doors, Colorado Insulation Co., Colorado Living, Colorado Springs Utilities, Cutco Cutlery, Deck Works, Dutch’s Home Improvement, Ecomark Solar, Elevated Views, Fisk Lawnscapes, Frontline Floor Coatings, Garage Experts of Colorado Springs, Genesis Group, Granite Transformations, Hanson HotSpring Spas, Happy Heating & Cooling, Harding Nursery, HBA of Colorado Springs, Hiner Landscapes, Hoffman Homes, Home Storage Remedies, KeyBank Mortgage, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, LeafGuard of Colorado, Lifetime Cookware, Living Colors Ltd., Love Your Stucco, M&D Enterprises, Millennium Window & Siding, Morning Star Elevator, MuttMasters Canine Academy, Old World Roofing, Overhead Door Co. of Colorado Springs, Passanante’s Home Food Services, Paul Sutton’s Peak Structural, Pikes Peak Regional Building Dept., Pole Barns, Premier Garage Renovations, QC Colorado, Renewal by Andersen, Rocky Mountain Stone Art, RSVD, Saladmaster, Sears Home Improvement Products, Softub, Solar Design of Colorado, Sprinklers Inc., Steel Structures America Inc., Sunlight Solar Energy, Switchbacks FC, The Gazette, Thrive Health Systems, Two Men and a Truck, Vivax Pros, WaterWorks of Southern Colorado, Window World of Southern Colorado, Winds of Change Contractors Inc. and Wright Total Indoor Comfort. For a booth map, visit springshomes.com/exhibitors
The HBA is a trade association of builders, developers, remodelers, contractors, suppliers, mortgage lenders, Realtors, title companies, interior designers, architects, landscapers and more. Learn more at cshba.com.