Here are a couple of places to get your pie cravings filled Saturday — Pi Day (March 14).
• The Gold Star Pie truck summer opening will take place Saturday with slices of pie for $5 at Pikes Peak Makerspace, 735 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Better yet, keep your pie appetite satisfied by joining Pie of the Month Club. Visit for all the details tinyurl.com/sypnzlq and email Heather@goldstarpies.com to get signed up.
• 3.14 Sweet & Savory Pi Bar, 5152 Centennial Blvd., also offers savory pot pies and an array of sweet pies. Details: 314-6172, 314sweetandsavorypi.com