Here is a new way to get your healthy food fix, Clean Eatz, 5118 N. Nevada Ave. (University Village). The franchise is owned by Rick and Lori Osmun, along with co-owners Chris and Heather Spahn. Rick also owns Rhino’s Sports Bar, 4307 Integrity Center Point, and Chris, who oversees day-to-day operations at Clean Eatz, also owns Preferred Document Solutions and is a high school pitching coach.

The new Clean Eatz is welcoming, with a cheerful bright green and orange décor. The eatery is dine-in, grab-n-go, catering, marketplace and offers weekly online meal plans.

“I went to the training and was so impressed with all the food I tasted,” Chris said. “I love the brisket and mac on the meal plan. And the bison burger on the cafe menu is great, too. Rick and I were attracted to this concept because it’s so important to eat healthy and making sure to fuel the body with vitamins and nutrients. For busy families and individuals, it can be hard to prepare healthy food daily. That’s where we shine. We have great menu variety and make it easier to eat healthy.”

The pre-made meal plans are available to order Tuesdays through Sundays at cleaneatz.com/healthy-meal-plans. Or drop in the cafe to pick up meals or single servings from the freezer cabinet.

“The corporate chef makes the recipes and I have three cooks here using those recipes to prepare food daily,” Chris said. “And, of course, customers can eat here, too. We have gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, keto and high-protein options.”

The cafe menu has build-your-own bowls, salads, burgers, wraps, flatbreads and smoothies. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Details: 719-892-3289, facebook.com/cleaneatzcoloradosprings

New options for sushi

Recently two new upscale sushi restaurants opened: Sushi Row, 316 N. Tejon St., Suite 120, and Pause Ultra Lounge & Sushi, 1895 Democracy Point. Both places are swanky, serving some of the best fresh fish to be found in the Springs. They are different slightly because of their atmosphere.

• Sushi Row is in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs. Husband and wife Jason and Riley Wallenta are the owners. The couple also are co-owners of Dos Santos, Dos Dos and White Pie. Veteran sushi chef Zaya Altbish, formerly of Denver’s Sushi Sasa, is the man in charge of food preparation.

The interior of Sushi Row is dimly lit, with modern Asian décor.

The dining area is accented with impressive, large globe-shaped lamps hanging overhead. The shiny walnut slab tables are neatly set with glassware, chopsticks and napkins. There are garage doors that open to a spacious firepit-bordered patio. It’s an invitation to sit and linger. And linger you will want to do, when the artistically presented rolls and sashimi hit the table. The quality of the fish and flavors equal the beauty of the presentation. Cocktails are also masterfully served. Definitely a must-try spot to see and be seen. Details: 719-694-8877, sushi-row.com

• Pause Ultra Lounge & Sushi is in north Colorado Springs and is the fourth concept of FO4R North restaurant and bar complex by Five Times Hospitality Group. It’s a rooftop space that takes advantage of the sweeping view of the Front Range. Like the Manhattan Room Tapas Kitchen, the first concept of FO4R North restaurant and bar complex to open, Pause has a New York-style vibe. It’s a cozy spot inside with a glassed-in area outside, warmed with firepits.

The menu is small and focused on fresh fish with fewer than 10 choices each from the nigiri, sashimi and rolls. The fish was pristine and expertly prepared. The restaurant serves an array of beautifully crafted cocktails.

Hours are 4 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays through Sundays. Details: 719-884-2867, facebook.com/pauseultra lounge

A don’t-miss wine dinner

The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey winemaker’s dinner takes place at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park. John Kuespert, executive chef at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, has created a nine-station grazing menu paired with Holy Cross Abbey award-winning wines. For $150 you get Palisade peach tart, Rocky Mountain blini, fresh oysters, autumn gnocchi, beef tartare, lamb crostini, duck & waffles, elk tenderloin and Black Forest Tart. Tickets at tinyurl.com/5f2pbamj

End of season fest

Food to Power Hillside Hub, 1090 S. Institute St., will have a fundraiser and harvest celebration 5-8 p.m. Sept. 23.

What began in 2013 as a food rescue operation has evolved into a multifaceted organization leading the movement for local food justice in our region. Cost is $35 for food from vendors and two drink tickets (beer/wine).

Additional drink tickets are available for $5 each. A variety of delicious nonalcoholic beverages are available at no charge. Tickets at tinyurl.com/y37vnj2f

