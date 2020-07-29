Colorado Springs has new eatery featuring global cuisine

Ambli Global Cuisine, 5278 N. Nevada Ave., has opened in University Village, serving foods that will take you on a magic carpet tour of flavors from around the world without the expense of airfare.
“Our menu has a story,” says Pariza Mehta, who owns the eatery with Kelly Morrison.
It’s the story of Mehta and her well-traveled family and executive chef Ricardo Morffin, who hails from Mexico City. Mehta grew up in family-run restaurants in Tanzania. Her great-great-grandparents immigrated from India to Eastern Africa, so her food is a blend of those cultural influences as well as foods experienced from other travels and the flavors brought to the table by Morffin.
What does Ambli mean? It’s the word for “tamarind” in Gujarati, one of the languages of India. Not surprising, tamarind’s sweet-tart flavor can be found in several dishes at the eatery.
The best way to experience the multicultures and appreciate the foods prepared at Ambli is with the five-course tasting menu ($45 to $50 and $99 paired with wine). Over several hours of dining you will globe hop from France to Africa to India to Asia, with flavors of Mexico sprinkled in here and there. All courses are beautifully plated and theatrically served, followed by a visit by the chef to explain the dish or answer questions.
Even better is to reserve a spot at the chef’s table, which is served from an open kitchen facing a horseshoe bar for dining. One is planned for late August featuring Morffin’s Mexican cuisine. Follow facebook.com/AmbliGlobalCuisine for details.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for lunch, 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for dinner, 2:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for happy hour, and 10:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for brunch. Details: 308-5579, amblidenver.com.
Dine around
The Small Business Week Truck Cookoff has pivoted to A License to Eat opportunity because of COVID-19. For $25, you get a guide listing 24 participating food trucks, which will be valid through April 2021. Each book has a coupon for a free meal ($10 value). Truck chefs will be serving up specials. Visit pikespeaksbdc.org/sbw.
Wine as art
The Holy Cross Abbey Harvest Fest has been canceled because of COVID-19, but some of the elements of the event will move forward.
The annual posters, T-shirts and special festival wine will be available at the winery gift store, 3011 E. U.S. 50, Cañon City. The poster, shirts and label on the wine bottles will be printed with artwork by Pat Wiles of Cañon City, who was the winner of the annual Harvest Art Competition. It depicts a wine glass with the reflection of the image of the monastery.
Wales’ artwork, as well as that of the first and second place runners-up, are on display at the Fine Arts Center until Friday. The FAC will benefit from proceeds from the sale of specially labeled 2020 Harvest Riesling.