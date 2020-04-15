Do pabellon criollo, patacones, tequenons or hallaca ring a bell? If not, you might be a newcomer to Venezuelan cuisine. If so, get ready to discover some real treats offered at a new eatery, El Taco y La Arepa.
The restaurant opened in January and currently is available only for takeout and delivery. What better time to explore a new cuisine? The eatery’s name comes from the blending of its owners’ cultures: Ivan Torres is Mexican and his wife, Maria Silva, is Venezuelan.
When you check out the menu on Facebook, you may need a little decoding. But don’t worry — we’re here to help take the mystery out of any new-to-dishes.
Pabellon criollo: This is the national dish of Venezuela. Three ingredients tell the story of its heritage: rice (European), meat (indigenous) and black beans (African).
“The secret to this dish is the beef’s sofrito,” said Torres.
Sofrito is the sensational flavor combination of onions, sweet peppers, bell peppers and adobo seasoning, which the meat cooks in until it’s falling apart. The dish is plated in lines of meat, rice and black beans, with a few avocado slices for garnish to represent the colors of the Venezuelan flag.
Patacones: Smashed, fried green plantains layered with chicken, ham and cheese and garnished with pico de gallo. They are sometimes served as a sandwich with the filling between two twice fried plantains.
Tequenons: These tasty appetizers are baked cheese sticks. Venezuelan salty cheese is similar to mozzarella sticks and is wrapped with a pastry crust. Tequenons can be fried too. They are served with guasacaca dipping sauce, a signature Venezuelan avocado-based sauce.
“It’s Venezuelan guacamole,” said Silva. “It’s not spicy like Mexican guac and is much thinner.”
Hallaca: Here plantains are wrapped in corn dough, filled with “guiso” stuffing — made with beef, olives, pork, capers and other vegetables — and then cooked in boiling water. It’s another example of the cultural melting pot in Venezuela. The plantain comes from Africa, the corn dough comes from indigenous people and the guiso comes from Spain.
“These are often served for Christmas dinner,” Silva said, adding they’re served with butter.
Arepas: Some say there’s nothing more Venezuelan than an arepa. They’re corn cakes that are used in Venezuela the way tortillas are in Mexico. They can be eaten as a side dish with entrées or turned into an entrée by splitting them in half and stuffing them with a flavorful filling.
Arepas are easily made at home in about 30 minutes using one bowl and just three ingredients: salt, water and corn flour or masa. Then they are shaped into small round, flat discs, which can be fried, grilled, baked or boiled.
Eat them like a side of cornbread. Or stuff them with scrambled eggs, black beans and cheese, seasoned ground beef or avocado.
Empanadas: You’ve probably heard of these meat-filled pastry pies — they’re a favorite in several Latin countries. Venezuelan children typically eat these for breakfast in school cafeterias. Popular fillings include ground beef, shredded beef or chicken, black beans and plantains. The filling is stuffed into a pastry made from corn flour and then either fried or baked.
