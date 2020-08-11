Colorado Springs has access to local meat and produce

Being able to source locally produced foods — and enjoy healthy, fresh-from-the-farm meals — is one of the few certainties in these uncertain times. And while farmers markets are one place to find growers, others take a little sleuthing to locate.
In the spring, when the pandemic first struck, we all heard reports of large meat processing plants across the country slowing down production because of virus outbreaks within their workforces, leading to meat shortages. In response, we wrote in May about what several smaller local ranchers and farmers had to offer.
Thanks to tips from readers, we learned of a few places we had missed. And thanks to the Palmer Land Trust, we have even more names. Earlier this year, the local nonprofit posted a free online “Local Food Resource Guide” at palmerlandtrust.org. It helps connect consumers with area farmer and ranchers.
Today, we offer a more complete list. First, two new-to-us offerings:
Guthrie Cattle Co., Black Forest
“We’ve been working hard during this season to provide Colorado families with affordable and quality beef, as I know many ranchers have,” Mattie Guthrie emailed. “We offer a truly local product out of Black Forest and Simla, raised on our ranch by our family.”
Meat from grass-fed Irish black cattle is sold in packages ranging from 15 pounds to whole animals. Delivery is free within the Colorado Springs area; delivery outside of the city is $20 for packages and complimentary with custom beef orders. Visit guthriecattle.com or call 520-444-9141.
Colorado Natural Meats, El Paso County
“We are a new local business providing natural, pasture-raised and grain-finished meat from local farms and ranches,” Amy Jo Fields emailed. “My partner, Dayna (Buffington), and I grew up raising livestock in 4-H and are excited to share our family’s meats with our neighbors.”
They offer beef and pork from Jenkins Ranch in Ordway and Thousand Hills Cattle Co. in Peyton. Order online at coloradonaturalmeats.com or call 719-433-3179.
The rest of the list comes from the Resource Guide and our article from May 19:
• Ahavah Farms, 7545 Log Road, Peyton, offers a large variety of produce. Details: 719-233-7828, ahavahfarm.com.
• Beasts & Brews, 7 Spectrum Loop, Colorado Springsn has a full-service butcher shop with a case full of Colorado-sourced meat. Details: 247-1040, beastsandbrews.com.
• Corner Post Meats, 10165 Hodgen Road, Black Forest, offers pasture-raised beef, pork, chicken, turkey and wild-caught fish. Details: 303-898-0642, cornerpostmeats.com.
• Frost Livestock Co., 17825 Hanover Road, Fountain, has online ordering for beef, lamb, eggs, honey and produce for pickup at their ranch. Visit frost-livestock.com.
• Heritage Belle Farms, 22755 E. Garrett Road, Calhan, offers Texas Longhorn cattle, grass-fed beef, Navajo Churro sheep, lamb, heritage Red Wattle pork and farm-fresh eggs. Details: 970-310-0852, heritagebellefarms.com.
• Hunt or Gather Buying Club, in Colorado Springs. Become a member to buy vegetables, meats and dry goods at wholesale prices direct from local ranches, farms and orchards. Visit: facebook.com/HuntOrGather.
• Larga Vista Ranch & Dairy, 52699 Olson Road, Boone, offers grass-fed beef and pasture-raised pigs (whole and quarters of both), organic produce and shares of raw milk. Shop online and pick up at the farm or at the Colorado Farm and Art Markets. Visit largavistaranch.com.
• Ranch Foods Direct, 4635 Town Center Drive, and 1228 E. Fillmore St., Colorado Springs, offers a butcher shop with an array of meats as well as a large selection of locally sourced produce and prepared foods. Details: 473.2306 for online ordering, ranchfoodsdirect.com.
• Vigil Farms, 4526 Austin Blufffs Parkway, Colorado Spring,: offers produce, especially fresh and roasted Pueblo chiles. Details: 719-648-1959, vigilfarms.com.
