The first time I tasted a torta ahogada (drowned sandwich) was at Pony Up, a Denver restaurant that specializes in French dip sandwiches. It’s Mexico’s answer to a French dip and comes from the Mexican state of Jalisco but is particularly popular in Guadalajara.
“When I lived in L.A., we’d make regular trips to Guadalajara for this sandwich,” said Sheamus Feeley, chef and owner of Pony Up. “We loved them and had to put it on the menu. We use it as a featured item off and on.”
A torta ahogada is made with a roll called salted birote, which is different from the traditional Mexican bread (“bolillo”). Birote has a sour taste and a very hard crust slightly similar to a crusty baguette or mild sourdough. The roll is sliced lengthwise and filled with shredded, braised, melt-in-your-mouth carnitas (roasted pork). Then it’s placed in a bowl and covered about halfway up with spicy tomato sauce. They’re delicious.
When El Jalisco Mexican restaurant opened a few months ago in the former Lemongrass Bistro, I was hopeful that this torta would be on the menu — especially since Jalisco is near Guadalajara. When I didn’t see it on there, I asked my waitress, Arel Cabal, if she knew about the sandwich.
“Oh yes, we make it,” she said, “but it’s not on the menu yet. It will be.”
The next week I went in again and got my torta ahogada fix.
Alba Arreola, Cabal’s mother-in-law and co-owner/chef at El Jalisco, smears another layer of very spicy chile sauce on top of her torta ahogada.
“I asked her to put on the side,” Cabal said. “It’s really spicy hot.”
She was right. A little bit here and there was delicious.
Now I have a new favorite Mexican eatery to get a very special sandwich. Here’s a recipe if you want to give it a try. For me, I’ll hit El Jalisco’s.
It should be noted that fillings can vary. Use chicken, beef or go vegan with mashed beans or sliced mushrooms. Optional garnishes for the torta can include shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and pickled onions. And forget picking up the torta to eat. It’s too messy to eat like a sandwich. It’s a knife and fork treat.
