With the coronavirus pandemic upon us, the saying “Cleanliness is next to godliness” has taken on a whole new level of importance. But while you might be diligent in the hand-washing department, what about shoppers and workers at grocery stores?
How many hands have picked up the apple you’re eyeing — or, worse, sneezed on it? Are the many “touch points,” like door handles, buttons and touch screens, being cleaned frequently?
I reached out to Natural Grocers.
“We’ve always taken great pride in our clean and well-run stores, and we know this is important than ever right now,” according to a statement from the Isely family, owners of the grocery chain. “We were recently rated as one of the cleanest grocery stores in America by Consumer Reports.
“The store’s good4u crew has stepped up the cleaning routine, such as cleaning commonly used areas more often, including checkout lines, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and cleaning shelves when restocking.
“During every shopping cart collection, we will be cleaning our cart handles and the child sitting area,” the statement said. “Cashiers will be cleaning the handles of our hand baskets prior to returning to them to the hand basket area. Like many others, we’re taking guidance from the CDC, which recommends regular cleaning as one of the most important preventive measures we can take.”
Some major retailers, such as Walmart and King Soopers, are limiting their hours to devote more time to stocking shelves and cleaning their stores. A King Soopers employee in Denver has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is receiving medical care and recovering, according to a company statement.
Elaine Magee, a dietitian and author of 25 books on nutrition and healthy cooking, including Tell Me What to Eat If I Have Diabetes, has this advice for shoppers: “When entering the supermarket, you can grab a disinfecting wipe, many have them right as you walk in the door, and wipe down the handle on your shopping cart.”
If you are worried about handling pieces of fruit, such as apples and pears, before washing them at home, she has a great tip: “You can slip your hand in a plastic bag from the produce section, using it like a glove to grab your fruit and then slip the bag around the fruit and remove your hand.”
She said, “The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service has advised that before eating or preparing fresh fruits and vegetables, people wash the produce under cold running tap water to remove any lingering dirt. And for the produce with a firm surface, such as on apples or potatoes, they note that the surface can also be scrubbed with a brush.”
The Food Industry Association is clear in its published guidelines for food retail operations — as well as in a 17-page document titled “Coronavirus and Pandemic Preparedness for the Food Industry” — that frequent cleaning and disinfecting of touch points are top of mind.
“Grocery stores have the health of their customers in mind every day,” the association writes, recommending retailers follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cleaning guidelines.
For disinfection, the CDC says diluted household bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol, and most common EPA-registered household disinfectants should be effective.
Diluted household bleach solutions can be used if appropriate for the surface. Follow manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation. Check to ensure the product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.
To prepare a bleach solution mix: 5 tablespoons (1/3 cup) bleach per gallon of water or 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water.
Consumers should treat groceries the same way they would if they were trying to prevent contaminants like E. coli, salmonella and listeria. As soon as you get home, wash all fresh produce before storing it.
When you’re done handling the groceries, wash your hands vigorously with soap and water for 20 seconds. Wash or disinfect your hands after touching shared implements such as shopping carts, tongs and serving utensils.
