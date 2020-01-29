We can’t lie. We’re still bummed that the Broncos never got close to making the cut for the Super Bowl. But the big game is right around the corner, and we’re not about to miss the action just because our team isn’t playing. We’ll be right there in front of the TV, enjoying the gridiron excitement, halftime show and memorable commercials.
And that would not be complete without snacks. Specifically, party dips.
We’ve found a few recipes that will knock your socks off — and maybe provide some distraction if the team you’re rooting for is going down in defeat.
Cortney Smith, co-owner of Gather Food Studio, had some great suggestions for getting the party going.
“Being from Wisconsin, I love a good queso,” she said. “It was also one of the specialties at a restaurant I worked at in North Dakota during college — pretty exotic stuff in those days.”
That recipe was based on Velveeta cheese and Rotel canned tomatoes.
“It was easily the most popular thing on the menu,” she said. “I like mine to be meaty and spicy, so I usually use ground beef and chili powder along with tomatoes. But homemade cheese sauce is so yummy and not hard to make. So if I was making it from scratch, I’d go with white cheddar cheese, Rotel tomatoes and fresh jalapeños.”
She suggested setting up a build-your-own nacho bar for a super fun Super Bowl party. The queso can be made and served in a slow cooker. Turn it into the centerpiece by surrounding it with all the toppings you can think of — veggies, raw zucchini chips, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, cherry tomatoes, celery sticks — so guests can choose what they like.
The Melting Pot also has a queso-like dip, Top Shelf Fiesta, which they elevate with aged cheddar and emmenthaler cheeses, Corona beer, 1800 Reposado tequila, cilantro, homemade salsa, lime and jalapeño. It’s served in a fondue pot, with fresh veggies for dipping. Certainly a doable dish for the home cook. We’ve included a recipe that is similar to what is served at the Melting Pot.
Another go-to game day recipe for Smith is for Wisconsin beer dip.
“It’s definitely not ‘elevated’ but always a crowd pleaser, and there’s never any left,” she said. “It’s best served with soft pretzels.”
She also makes a “Reuben dip” in her pressure cooker, which is quick and easy.
“That one is great with little rye toasts or pumpernickel cut into squares,” she said.
For something a little more grown up, she offered her Bruschetta Brie Bowl.
“This is delicious,” she said, “and all in one — dip, cheese and bread.”
Here are Smith’s recipes for what we consider dip champions. For more dip ideas, visit tinyurl.com/t2tftjj, which has a great section on party dips.
