The FO4R North restaurant and bar complex, at 1895 Democracy Point (southeast corner of InterQuest Parkway and Voyager Parkway), by Five Times Hospitality Group, is getting closer to opening its first two elements, the Manhattan Room and the Cansano Italian Steakhouse.

Those two concepts should open in late March, said Chuck Schafer, a partner of the Five Times Hospitality Group. Schafer also owns Prime 25 steakhouse.

The development includes four restaurant concepts including the above-mentioned lounge and steakhouse; a late April opening is being eyed for the other two. Here’s a look at what you can expect to find:

• Manhattan Room will be a live music venue featuring tapas and a classic cocktail menu with drinks like a Manhattan, old fashion or martini.

Cansano Italian Steakhouse’s menu will be based on the Abruzzo region and Central Italy. There will be an in-house aging cabinet for locally sourced prime cuts of beef. A pasta room will be showcased at the entrance of the restaurant and a there will be a custom stone pizza oven for Neapolitan pizza. Italian and new world wines will be available.

Longboard Tacos will offer California- Baja style street tacos with house-made tortilla shells and drinks made with freshly squeezed juice for margaritas and frozen drinks. Beer on tap will also be available.

Pause Ultra Lounge & Sushi is located above Longboard Tacos, with sushi bar and a menu, which includes dim sum and sashimi.

Visit fo4rnorth.com to follow progress.

New eatery concept coming

Brother Luck, owner of Lucky Dumpling, 26 S. Wahsatch Ave., is closing the eatery on Saturday.

On Jan 28, Luck posted a Facebook message and a couple of videos about a transition of the property to new concepts.

“But don’t freak out about Lucky Dumpling closing,” he said in his video. “There’s something cool coming – stay tuned.”

In his post he explained that since the pandemic, they have expanded the square footage three times.

“It’s simply just turned into too large of a space for what is was originally intended to be,” he said. “The expectation is to be down for a few weeks while we renovate and begin training. Please know that so much thought went into this decision. I’m very excited about what comes next. I’m also very sad to finally close a very personal chapter in our business. Regardless, it’s about what makes sense for everyone involved. We appreciate you all for supporting our Lucky Dumpling family over the last few years.”

In a second video, Luck talked about The Studio, which is a small space above Lucky Dumpling, saying, “We built this out during the pandemic. It only seats 24 and is the perfect place for a micro-restaurant or an underground dumpling room. After Valentine’s Day we will be opening reservations for The Studio Experience, meals made with more quality for a smaller amount of people. Evolution – that’s what it’s all about – evolution.” Luck also owns Four by Brother Luck, his flagship restaurant.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Gumbo contest

Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-off is back at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs, 11 a.m. Saturday. There will be 20 aspiring gumbo chefs or professional chefs competing for the prized gumbo trophy. Samples go for 75 cents each.

Visit tinyurl.com/68sbyw8w.

Special dinners

The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., announced the continuation of three-course Colorado Appreciation prixe fixe dinners through March 5 at Ristorante del Lago and La Taverne.

For $49 (plus tax and tip) at Ristorante del Lago, you get a choice of starters, winter citrus salad or Involtini di Melanzane (eggplant with mozzarella and tomato) or minestrone alla Genovese soup; choice of entrees, Ragu di Manzo (braised black angus beef short rib, pappardelle pasta, foraged mushrooms, and parmigiano) or Pasta alla Norma (country noodles, roasted eggplant, cherry tomato, basil, and ricotta salata) or chicken francese; and choice of dessert: passion fruit tiramisu or milk chocolate panna cotta with hazelnut biscotti.

For $59 (plus tax and tip) at La Taverne, you get choice of starters: butternut squash soup, country salad or roasted winter squash risotto; choice of entrees, angus beef hanger steak and frites, or chicken schnitzel, or Tuscan white bean ravioli; and choice of desserts, lemon and yuzu raspberry tart or dark chocolate pot de crème.

There are also special lodging packages available. Details: 877-765-1248, for dining reservations, broadmoor.com.

Extended hours

Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen, 162 Tracker Drive, celebrated being open on Mondays by offering a red beans and rice special on Feb. 6. Robert Brunet, who with his wife, Becky, owns the eatery, explained why they offered the one-day special.

“In old New Orleans, Mondays were laundry days,” Brunet posted on FaceBook.

“On those days Momma wanted to cook something that took as long as the laundry. That’s how Monday became known to us as red beans and rice day. When we had rich red kidney beans slow- cooked with Cajun trinity and Andouille sausage and served over white rice – we knew it must be Monday.”

New hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Details: 719-964-0234, mommapearls.com for reservations.

Contact the writer: 636-0271