There are two new places to taste Asian flavors: Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken, 11010 Cross Peak View, and Teriyaki Madness, 7895 Silicon Heights. Bonchon features Korean-style fried chicken and the teriyaki spot highlights Japanese dishes.

At the Korean eatery, you can get fried chicken wings, drums, strips and boneless wings tossed in spicy or soy garlic sauces. The famous Korean kimchi and gochujang sauce are not Americanized, meaning the fermented cabbage has an assertive fish flavor and the fiery red sauce is sure to wake up your taste buds. There are other dishes on the menu like bibimbap, fried rice, japchae and Korean tacos. Sides include pickled radish, steamed rice, coleslaw and french fries. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 720-709-5546, bonchon.com.

Teriyaki Madness is all about grilled Japanese meats and meat alternatives like tofu. The flavorful proteins can be served on bowls of rice or noodles with veggies. Or skip the carbs and go all veggies. There are a few appetizers like edamame and eggrolls. Hours are 11a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Details: 719-900-5848, teriyakimadness.com

Chefs on parade

The Rocky Mountain Health Care Services Patrick Robinson’s Chef Showcase will be at The Antlers, A Wyndham Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday . The annual event features local chefs who serve their best dishes, competing against each other to win gold, silver or bronze medals as judged by guests of the event who vote for their favorite dishes. Cost $150. Visit rmhcare.org/chef-showcase.

Six years and counting

The French Kitchen Four-in-one-Culinary Center is celebrating its sixth anniversary at its 4771 N. Academy Blvd. location on Saturday with a day of specials and cooking events.

The day kicks off with a chef cook off 7:45 a.m.- 1:15 p.m. Five chefs will compete in four rounds of cooking challenges for bragging rights and $1,000 cash prize. Chefs include Nate Potter, TFK pastry chef instructor; Andre Derrill, TFK chef instructor; Eric Brenner, executive chef-owner of Red Gravy; Mario Vasquez, executive chef-owner of Colorado Craft; and Carolina Ascanio, private chef. The event is free. No reservations, first come first seated. Limited seating.

In honor of the anniversary, TFK culinary geniuses have created the Queenut, which will be available only on Saturday.

“We’re renting fryers specifically for the big Queenut day, so don’t expect this to become a regular menu item,” said Blandine Mazéran, owner of TFK in her monthly newsletter. “You’ll only have one opportunity to try the baby of a Queenet and a doughnut. So don’t end up sad because you missed out on this delicious treat. Pre-order your Queenuts for Saturday.”

The sweet treat comes in six flavors: cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, vanilla-glazed, salted-butter caramel, chocolate ganache and raspberry cream. Cost is $7.49 each or $39.99 for a box of all six. Visit https://tfkcc.com/shop/anniversary-queenut-only- 6-3

Eat out to help out

Bubba’s 33, 5807 Constitution Ave., is offering the Patriot Burger through July 4.

“It’s our special burger for promotion only,” general manager Robert Auw said. “A dollar from every Patriot Burger sold will be donated to Homes For Our Troops.”

Homes For Our Troops is a nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted homes for post-9/11 veterans.

The sandwich has a barbecue burger, a hand-battered onion ring, barbecue sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. You also can register to win a free burger every week for a year during the promotion. Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays. Details: 719-576-1223, facebook.com/ B33ColoradoSpringsCO

Hillside Hub birthday bash

It’s been a year since Food to Power opened a building at the Hillside Hub, 1090 S. Institute St. Before it had the building, the organization conducted its mission of being an equitable neighborhood food center managing an urban farm, doing compost production, offering educational workshops and fresh grocery distribution with limited resources. Now, with a physical building, there is space for administration offices, classrooms, food storage and distribution.

To celebrate there will be a gathering 3-6 p.m. Saturday. You won’t want to miss the Collards Cook-off. The event is free to attend; food can be purchased from food trucks. Visit foodtopowerco.org/birthdaybash.