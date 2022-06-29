With Fourth of July coming up, it’s a good time for a picnic. Whether you’re hitting the parks, trails or mountains, there’s nothing like spreading out a lunch feast in a scenic setting.
In your basket will, no doubt, be sandwiches, as they’re the backbone of an outdoor meal. But do yourself a favor and skip the bologna with American cheese and mayo on store-bought white slices. And the PB&Js.
It’s not hard to get creative when a sandwich expert offers advice.
Stephon Black, owner of Samich Shack, 514 S. Tejon St., has three main tips for making some uncommon sammies: use quality bread, upscale meats and homemade sauces.
“The biggest component of a sandwich is the bread — high-quality bread that is soft inside but has a light crust with the structure to hold all the ingredients,” he said. “I use baguettes that are made with a lightly toasted crust, not super hard like a classic French baguette. You’re looking for bread with good flavor, without overwhelming the flavor of the meat.”
He sources the baguettes for his eatery from Vie de France bakery in Denver. But there are several great bakeries in the Springs that offer good-quality bread, including Delicias Bakery and The Sourdough Boulangerie. He also uses Boar’s Head meats — “hands down, the best quality and flavored meats” — and cheeses.
Black said they make their own sauces and mayonnaise spreads.
“We have a base sauce we call the shack sauce, which is oil, red wine vinegar, spices, Dijon mustard and a pinch of sugar,” he said. “Then we use that, sometimes on its own or as the base for a garlic aioli that we use on our Avalanche sandwich, which is like an Italian sub, and an A1 aioli sauce (like A1 steak sauce), which we use on the Incline, a roast beef sandwich.”
Black also used the base to make a raspberry aioli, which is used on the eatery’s turkey and cheese sandwich called the Cheyenne Mountain.
When you get started crafting your own sandwich combos, keep Black’s final tips in mind: “The perfect sandwich has the right ratio of bread to meat and garnishes. Toast the cut side of the baguette. That makes the inside toasty and it also softens the bread. Pack sauces separately, and add them when you’re ready to eat.”
If you want to go all out, consider making your own kettle chips as a side.
“We slice unpeeled potatoes and soak them a few hours in water with a pinch of salt. Dry them and deep-fry. If you don’t have a deep fryer, you can use an air fryer.”
His “secret” seasoning? Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, with its salty-spicy-peppery flavor.
We’ll add an idea from Ali Slagle, a blogger and former associate editor at Food52 who did food styling and recipe development for the magazine. Her recipe for a ham and jam sandwich is an extension of the Parisian sandwich jambon-beurre, also known as a ham-butter. It’s a split baguette with jam for sweetness, ham for salt and Dijon mustard and black pepper for a bit of spiciness.
Another international twist to take is making a bánh mì, the highly flavorful Vietnamese sandwich. It’s often made with pork and loaded with aromatic herbs like mint and basil in a baguette. Need more inspiration? Check out Buns & Bubbles, 162 Tracker Drive, which has a menu of 13 variations of bánh mì. There’s the classic Vietnamese-style combination bánh mì and several nonclassic offerings like a cheese steak bánh mì with lean beef tenderloin, grilled onion and bell peppers, topped with provolone cheese.
Here are some recipes to help you think outside the bread box for flavorful sandwich combos, plus a recipe to make your own seasoning a la Tony Chachere’s.
