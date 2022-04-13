Herbed Rack of Lamb Herbed Rack of Lamb Yield: servings 2 (2 pound) racks lamb, frenched 4 sprigs of fresh rosemary 1/2 bunch of parsley, stems removed zest of one lemon 1/4 cup olive oil 2 tablespoons dried mint 2 teaspoons sumac 1/4 cup yogurt 4 cloves garlic 3 teaspoons kosher salt, half if using table salt 1/2 teaspoon black pepper 4 small red onions or 4 shallots, quartered 1 pound fingerling potatoes 4 dates, pitted Procedure: Preparing marinade: In the bowl of a food processor or blender add rosemary, parsley, lemon zest, olive oil, mint, sumac, yogurt, garlic, salt and pepper. Blend until a smooth paste forms. Make several shallow diagonal slits on the fatty side of your rack of lamb. On a large sheet pan with edges, place racks of lamb and pour marinade over top. Allow to marinade for at least 30 minutes on the counter if cooking immediately or for several hours in the fridge. Quarter small red onions or shallots and slice potatoes in half lengthwise. Pit from your date and chop finely. Set aside. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Heat a large stainless-steel skillet on medium high and place one side of one of rack and allow to sear for 4-5 minutes until charred and golden. Flip and continue on second side. Repeat for second rack. Deglaze your pan with 1/2 cup of water and add onions, potatoes and dates. Allow to cook on high heat, stirring constantly. Continue cooking until liquid is evaporated about 5-6 minutes. Place racks of lamb on the sheet pan with bones away from each other, pour onion and potato mixture on one side of the sheet pan. Place sheet pan in oven with rack in the upper 1/3 of the oven and cook for 20 minutes or until lamb reaches an internal temperature of 145-150 degrees for medium/medium-rare. Remove racks of lamb and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Place onions and potatoes back in oven, spread evenly across sheet pan and cook for another 10 minutes. Serve lamb with potatoes and onions. Source: American Lamb Board

Roasted Leg of Lamb with Apricot Chutney Roasted Leg of Lamb with Apricot Chutney Yield: 4 servings 1 (2 ½ pound) semi-boneless leg of lamb (aitchbone removed), fat trimmed 12 cloves garlic 2 tablespoons dried rosemary 1 teaspoon fennel seeds 1 teaspoon ground coriander 1 lemon, zested and juiced 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard 2 teaspoon kosher salt ¼ cup olive oil Freshly cracked black pepper ¾ cup white wine vinegar ½ cup water 2 tablespoons honey 2 teaspoons mustard seeds 1 cup (about ½ pound) diced dried apricots Procedure: Place the leg of lamb onto a rack sitting on top of a sheet pan. Add the garlic, dried rosemary, fennel seeds, coriander, lemon zest and juice, 2 tablespoons of the Dijon mustard, and salt to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until well-combined. With the processor running, drizzle in the olive oil. Evenly cover the leg of lamb with the mixture. Top with freshly cracked black pepper. Let sit for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Roast the lamb for 20 minutes. Lower the heat to 300 degrees. Continue to roast for another hour, or until the lamb reads an internal temperature of 130-135 degrees (for medium rare). Meanwhile, combine the white wine vinegar, water, honey, mustard seeds, and remaining 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard to a small saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking together. Add the dried apricots. Lower the heat to medium-low and simmer for about 20-25 minutes, or until reduced and thickened. The apricots should be soft, and the liquid should be absorbed. Turn off the heat and reserve until serving. Transfer the leg of lamb to a cutting board. Cover loosely with foil and allow to rest for 30 minutes. Slice the meat and serve with the apricot chutney. Source: American Lamb Board

BRAISED LAMB LEG (SHAWARMA SPICED) BRAISED LAMB LEG (SHAWARMA SPICED) Yield: 10 servings 5 pounds boneless leg of lamb 1 tablespoon paprika 1 tablespoon turmeric 1 tablespoon cumin 2 teaspoons garlic powder 2 teaspoons allspice 2 teaspoons coriander 2 teaspoon coarse salt 1 teaspoon pepper 3-4 cloves garlic, minced 2 lemons, medium, juice of 1 tablespoon olive oil 1/2 cup white wine 2 cups chicken or vegetable stock (plus a bit extra for making the sauce) Procedure: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. To make Shawarma spice in a bowl combine paprika, turmeric, cumin, garlic powder, allspice, and coriander. In a small bowl combine five tablespoons Shawarma spice with salt, pepper, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil until a paste forms. Remove the netting (if any) from the leg of lamb, pat dry and using a sharp knife make deep cuts over the skin side and all around the meat. Generously apply the paste, working it into the crevices. Add olive oil to a braising pan or roasting pan, place the boneless leg of lamb fat side up in it, then place in the hot oven to brown for 15 minutes. Remove the pan with the lamb and lower the temperature to 300 degrees. Add the wine to the pan and stir around, it will be sufficiently hot for deglazing. Add the chicken stock, cover with the braiser lid or if using a pan with two layers of aluminum foil (tightly so no moisture escapes). Place in the oven and braise for 2 hours. After this time check on the lamb - if you need to replenish the braising liquid add a bit of water, if the top is a bit dry, baste with pan juices. Test the meat with a fork to see how tender it has gotten - it will still be a bit tough at this point, but you will get an idea of how much longer you need to let it braise. Cover and place back in the oven to finish braising to your desired tenderness. Check every 20 minutes or so to make sure you do not overcook it. Once you can easily break up/pull apart the meat with a fork, it is done. TO MAKE THE SAUCE Carefully transfer the leg of lamb from the braising pan to a platter and loosely tent it with foil to keep it warm. Using a spoon skim the fat on top of the braising liquid and pan drippings. Leave just a bit of fat for flavor. Add about 1/2 to 1 cup extra stock, depending on how much liquid there is in the pan. Place on a stove over medium heat and bring to simmer. If any more fat coalesces on the surface skim that too. Once the sauce thickens a bit taste it to decide if it needs seasoning and adjust. Strain through a sieve. TO SERVE For family style presentation: break up the leg of lamb with two forks or slice it with a knife (it will be falling apart quite a bit), drizzle about half of the sauce and garnish with herbs and/or olives. Serve the remaining sauce next to the lamb platter. Source: craftbeering.com