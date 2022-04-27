With Cinco de Mayo a week away, it’s time to dig out your favorite pinto bean dish to serve to friends or family. But instead of using canned beans, consider trying your hand at cooking with dry pinto beans.
It takes longer, but the process is easy and the results are delicious. Our focus today is on pinto beans, but the methods work across the bean spectrum. And all methods start with a good soaking.
“We cook with dried beans as often as possible,” said Christopher Kimball, cookbook author, owner and publisher of Milk Street magazine and host of a television cooking show and a podcast. “Their taste and texture trump the convenience of canned.”
Workers at his test kitchen cooked nearly 12 pounds of dry beans to determine how best to both cook them and infuse them with flavor.
“Soaking them overnight was crucial,” he said. “Beans that weren’t soaked cooked unevenly no matter what cooking technique we used. Soaking them in well-salted water, 2 tablespoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt in 8 cups water, was also key, producing the tenderest, fullest-flavored beans.”
The salt, he said, softens the tough skins, allowing the beans to better absorb liquid.
For better flavor, he took a lesson from Italy, where beans are often cooked with aromatic seasonings.
“We like using one chopped onion, two bay leaves and a whole head of garlic with the top sliced off,” he said. “After cooking, squeeze the cloves into the broth to flavor and thicken it.”
Before you soak, first sort through the beans, said Arlene Padilla, owner of Arlene’s Beans, Salsa and Catering in Monument.
“I sort dry beans to ensure there are no sticks or stones,” she said. “I also take out bad beans because there is truth to a ‘bad bean.’ I take out oddly shaped beans. Pinto beans also vary in color. The lighter they are, the newer the crop. I actually learned this from my grandfather Manuel, who had a bean farm in Mexico along with livestock. He was extremely picky about his beans.”
When she’s ready to cook them, she seasons them with fresh garlic and salt. “That is all,” she said.
She cooks beans in a pressure cooker for 30 minutes and then lets the pressure release naturally, which will take another 30 minutes. She might then refry them for entrée sides, to stuff into burritos and tacos, top nachos or make them into a dip. Or she’ll serve them as is.
“I offer just a bowl of beans,” she said. “They are so delicious with half a teaspoon of butter and a fresh flour tortilla as soon as they are done. My mom calls these Frijoles de la Hoya, beans straight out of the pot.”
Padilla garnishes the bowl of beans with chopped onion, grated cheddar cheese, salsa, cilantro and a slice of jalapeno.
“It’s such a good meal,” she said. “Very satisfying and filling, inexpensive and good for you.”
To refry the beans — frijoles refritos — she warms a very small amount of vegetable oil in a large saucepan. The beans with the cooking liquid are added to the warm oil. She uses a stick blender to whip the beans.
“By whipping them, they get very creamy, light and fluffy,” she said. “Taste and you might want to adjust the seasoning.”
Jane Butel, cookbook author and owner of Jane Butel’s Southwest Kitchen cooking school in New Mexico, is a fan of dry beans, especially pinto beans, for many reasons.
“Pinto beans are the healthiest of all beans, yet seldom recognized,” she said.
Butel was referencing a survey of the healthiest beans completed by The Center for Science in the Public Interest and published in its Nutrition Action magazine.
Butel recommends buying pinto beans in the fall when they are harvested.
“The freshest pintos are almost white with light brown speckles,” she said. “They darken with age and take increasingly longer to cook, the older they are.”
Butel goes with the stovetop method. Using a large, heavy pan, she first covers the dry beans in water. Then she adds chopped onion, minced fresh garlic and a ham hock if she not making a vegetarian meal to flavor the beans.
“Bring to a boil and simmer until the beans are tender and will mash against the side of the pot,” she said. “When the beans become tender, finish adding chicken stock as the liquid, until they are as soft as desired. Add salt, pepper and whatever seasonings are desired.”
For refried beans, Butel gets out the fat.
“My favorite hints are to use lard or bacon drippings,” she said, “and when melted, add minced fresh garlic and fry a very short time until the garlic begins getting tinged with a light beige color. Then immediately add a bit finely chopped onion and cooked pintos with the juice. Simmer on medium heat, cook and mash until of desired consistency.”
Cooked beans can be served at any meal during the day.
“In Mexico, pinto beans are served as a base for daily meals,” said Padilla. “For example, early in the morning my grandfather would eat two eggs, over medium, a side of pinto beans, chile peppers and fresh corn tortillas. My parents are also from Mexico but migrated to the USA in the early ’70s, and to this day, my parents keep a tub of fresh cooked beans in the fridge for their weekly consumption. Beans taste delicious with just about anything. You can pair them with a fresh sliced avocado, tender steak or bread.”
Serve your festive bean recipe with a cold cerveza or tangy margarita and offer a toast to the Mexican holiday — and maybe to your new dry bean cooking skills!
Contact the writer: 636-0271.