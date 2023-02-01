Latrina Ollie has opened Luxe Daiquiri Lounge, 2945 Galley Road, in the former Old School Tavern, which closed in 2021.

The new spot is not to be confused with an eatery. It is a cocktail lounge with emphasis on the famous rum drink, offering numerous versions of frozen daiquiris. If you prefer your daiquiri with a different liquor, it can be made with gin, vodka and tequila. The bartenders are there to please. The slushie-like frozen drinks come with colorful garnishes.

If you want to linger and enjoy something to eat, Jolhea Muhammad, owner of Lumpia Lheas’ food truck, is parking at the lounge where she prepares her award-winning Filipino fare. You’ll find her Island BBQ plate ($10) on the small food menu, the dish that won her a gold medal at last year’s Rocky Mountain Pace Chef Showcase in June.

The fried chicken gyoza ($1 each) are a great way to start the meal. The tender dumplings come with a well-balanced, sweet chile dipping sauce. The jumbo hot link with fries ($15) is grilled to perfection and folded inside soft bread.

“A new dish I’ve added to the menu is chicken teppanyaki plate,” Muhammad said. “I cook it on a flat grill to get the edges crisp.”

We gave it a try and two thumbs up for the flavorful cubes of chicken with a spicy, soy sauce Japanese flavor. You can also get the entree made with shrimp. Each entree is $20 and comes with fluffy rice, steamed seasonal veggies and a Hawaiian roll.

Ollie has plans for a full kitchen in the lounge where Muhammad will be able to expand her food offerings. The large open space of Luxe is conducive to dance parties and is available to rent for birthday celebrations or other gatherings. Hours are 6 to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Visit facebook.com/LXEDaiquiriLounge.

Charcuterie for your pup

Megan Page, owner of Bark Boards (barkuterie for dogs), will have boxes of Valentine’s Day treats to show your love for your four-legged friend. Priced from $20 to $40, you get heart-shaped oat pup cakes, heart-shaped cookies, and doughnuts. She also makes peanut butter cookies and doggie macarons. Her larger boxes include dehydrated sweet potatoes, cod skin, trachea, beef jerky, banana chips and a cucumber rose.

“I started baking treats as a hobby for our dogs,” she said. “But when one of them was diagnosed with lymphoma a couple of years ago, I was honestly just trying to spoil him a little bit extra.”

She is currently working on a website. Details: 719-244-5976, tinyurl.com/bdf5zhxr.

Super Bowl-ready

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has you covered for all your Super Bowl party food for Feb. 12. They have introduced the Build Your Own Big Yellow Box. You can choose from six hickory-smoked meats and five sides to create a personalized menu. It comes with plates, cutlery and serving utensils. Prices start at $114 and will feed 12. Visit dickeys.com.

Beer passport

Seven downtown breweries are collaborating for a Neighborhood Brew Passport month, which began Jan. 14. The requirement was for each brewery to release a unique lager through Feb. 18, when there will be a Neighborhood Passport Party at Red Swing Brewhouse. Passports are free and available at each brewery. Visit each brewery and order an individual “Neighborhood Brew” and get a passport stamp. At the party, you will be eligible to win one of seven $35 gift packages supplied by each brewery and a grand-prize pack containing items from all participating breweries.

Here’s a look at the lineup:

• Bell Brothers Brewing — Black Lager with mulling spices and orange peel.

• Brass Brewing Co. — Baltic Porter.

• Local Relic Artisan Ales — Dopplebock with hops from their own hop cropping program.

• Mash Mechanix Brewing Co. — Dopplebock.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

• Pikes Peak Brewing Co. @ the Lager House — Smoked Spruce Tip Amber Lager.

• Phantom Canyon Brewing Co. — Cottonwood Smoked Helles Lager.

• Red Swing Brewhouse — Schwartzbier Black Lager.

Additionally, PikeRide, the local nonprofit e-bike share, is offering a coupon code CRAFTBEER for two free electric bike trips (up to 30 minutes each) during the Neighborhood Passport month.

Valentine’s countdown

Here are a few options to consider for Valentine’s dining. Reservations fill quickly.

• Valentine’s Eve Couples Cooking Class, at Four by Brother Luck, 321 N. Tejon St., 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13. For $185 per couple, you get passed appetizers, pesto gnocchi cooking demonstration (by chef de cuisine Ashley Brown) served with scallops, and berries and cream Pavlova. Wines and bubblies paired by sommelier Steve Kander. Reservations at tinyurl.com/3n59jz46.

• Valentine’s Day dinner at The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, 5-9 p.m. Feb. 14. For $75 (plus tax and tip), you get a six-course dinner. Reservations at 719-598-8667.

• Valentine’s dinner at The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St., 5-9 p.m. Feb. 14. For $55, you get a three-course dinner, or for $80, a five-course dinner paired with beer, wine or cocktails. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Details, facebook.com/carterpaynecs/, 719-306-5006.

• Uva Wine Bar, 1268 InterQuest Parkway, offering cheese and chocolate fondue and wine specials starting at 4 p.m. Feb. 10, 11 and 14. Details: facebook.com/uvawinebarcos, 719-598-1990.

More February events to jump on include:

• The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, is having their annual Mardi Gras brunch, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. For $34 per person, $18 for kids, (plus tax and tip) you get three courses of Big Easy dishes. Reservations at 719-598-8667.

• Country French Wine Dinner at The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9. For $80, you get six courses paired with five wines. Tax (8.2% and 20% tip) added to cost of ticket at time of reservation. Call 719-598-8667.

• Lockheart Honey Farm dinner at The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St., 6 p.m. Feb. 26. For $95 (plus tax and tip), you get five courses each featuring honey from Lockheart Honey Farm and paired with drinks. Details: 719-306-5006, tinyurl.com/4t2ua2z7.

Shuttered

On Jan. 23, Spice Island Grill posted on FaceBook, “We are CLOSED Permanently. Both locations.”

Claudette and her husband, Glenroy Hutchinson, owners of the eateries at 10 N. Sierra Madre St. and 6829 Space Village Ave., said in their post, “Our goal was to provide the best food, with the best service for the best price, and I hope we’ve done that. However, in today’s economic environment, we are finding it more difficult to exceed those goals we’ve set for ourselves.

“The lack of quality and qualified workers, increasing prices and decreasing demands are some of the factors that have contributed to this decision.”

From the outpouring of more than 288 comments on FaceBook within hours of the posting, it’s obvious the restaurants will be sadly missed in the community.

Contact the writer: 636-0271.