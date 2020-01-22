This Chinese New Year, think about ushering in the Year of the Rat by making your own sweet and sour sauce to jazz up chicken, shrimp or pork — or a combination of all three.
“The sweet and sour combo is one of the most popular dishes on our menu,” said Jennie Hu, who has owned the award-winning Silver Pond Chinese restaurant with her husband, Jack, for 24 years. “Jack makes the sauce every two to three days. It takes a couple of hours to prepare.”
Jack’s popular sauce is not the customary metallic, bright-red color found in many restaurants or in commercially bottled sauces. His is more of a pale red, with a complex citrus flavor derived from simmering fresh oranges, lemons and ginger in water for a long time, according to Jennie.
“The natural fruit juice and oils makes a large difference in the final flavor,” she said.
He then adds ketchup to the mixture — yes, American-style ketchup.
“That gives the sauce the red color,” she said.
He also uses vinegar and sugar — not unlike the commonly accepted Western variation of sweet and sour sauce, which is sugar, ketchup, white vinegar, and soy sauce.
After frying the meat or seafood, he quickly stirs up the sauce in a wok. He places his sweet and sour mixture in the hot wok, then stirs in a little slurry made of cornstarch and water. That thickens the sauce and gives it the lustrous glossy finish. Then he quickly stirs in the fried meat or seafood.
Jack Hu’s recipe is a family secret. Most of the recipes we found were more simplistic versions of sweet and sour sauce. But we did find one recipe at copykat.com that promised restaurant-quality sweet and sour sauce. It calls for fresh oranges and lemons, which yields a sauce similar to Hu’s.
The recipe makes about a quart and can be stored for up to 10 days — if it lasts that long.
Cynthia Chung Aki, founder of the Golden Lotus Foundation, remembers having sweet and sour sauce on fish on Chinese New Year at her family home in Hawaii.
“My family had it on lightly pan-fried fish,” she said. “The fish was always served whole. The fish cheeks are the most tender morsel of the fish and reserved for honored guests.”
She added, “Sweet and sour pork became a popular dish for the American palate. Lemon sauce is more Cantonese-style of cuisine.”
Peng Jones, owner of Asian Cookery says, “The wonderful thing about sweet and sour sauces is that they balance the richness of the fried dishes especially pork and chicken.”
She grew up in Malaysia and Southeast Asia where the sweet and sour sauces were generally tomato-based.
“Versus many of the sauces currently bought and served in American Chinese cuisine, which are not tomato-based,” she said. “And they often contain additional sugars, food coloring, and preservatives.”
She offered two recipes. One for a sweet and sour dipping sauce and one for an entree of sweet and sour pork.
Whichever direction you go with the following recipes, keep in mind it’s the ultimate dipping sauce for pot stickers, egg rolls, wontons, chicken nuggets, and fish sticks. It can also be used for sweet and sour meatballs, in Asian salad dressing, or as a glaze for grilled meats and fish. Leave out the cornstarch and use it as a marinade.
With so many uses for sweet and sour sauce, you’ll find it such a necessity in your kitchen tool kit that you’ll be making the sauce regularly, just like the Asians do.
