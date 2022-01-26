The Year of the Tiger will be ushered in Feb. 1 and celebrated with foods that are symbolic of longevity, prosperity, reunion and happiness. One of the most popular offerings during the Chinese New Year is the hot pot, a tradition dating back to Mongolia and China 2,000 years ago. It’s a dish enjoyed for the Lunar New Year for other Asian countries, too.
“It’s the Chinese rendition of fondue, where ingredients are tossed inside a large pot of broth,” said Cynthia Chung Aki, the founder of the Golden Lotus Foundation. “This is the time of year we gather our family and friends for a shared special dinner. Like a reunion.”
Start the dinner with dumplings as an appetizer. It’s thought that the more dumplings you eat, the wealthier you’ll be. So go ahead and get stuffed. They are often served steamed or cooked like pot stickers.
For the hot pot, the broth is central to the dish, providing great flavors for the ingredients to cook in. Asian markets sell prepackaged broth mixes — check the labels for MSG-free and low-sodium options — but you can make it yourself using meat bones and veggies.
Then there’s what you dip into the broth. For protein, consider meat, which is a symbol of unity. Set out very thinly sliced meat, pork or chicken. Shrimp is another option. Fish balls, known as Chinese meatballs, are made with pulverized meat and have a chewy texture; their roundness symbolizes reunion. They can be purchased at Asian markets.
Mushrooms are a symbol of increased opportunities and are a must for a Chinese New Year dinner, so they should be included in the hot pot too. Shiitake – called “dong go” in Chinese – means “longevity” or “increased opportunities.”
“They are dried,” said Chung Aki. “You need to soak them in water, remove the stems and slice them thinly. Enoki mushrooms do not need to be soaked and can go directly into the pot. Either are a good choice, because they soak up the flavorful broth like a sponge.”
Other additions to the hot pot:
Noodles: These symbolize longevity because they are long. Use noodles that are fresh rather than dried for faster cooking. Rice and mung bean (cellophane) noodles work very well too.
Veggies: The more the merrier, to ensure long life. Bok choy and Napa cabbage are favorites for hot pots. Green onions, cut into 3-inch pieces, and snow peas are good additions too.
Consider setting out a sauce (optional) for dipping the cooked ingredients. It can be a simple mixture of chiles, grated daikon and sesame oil paste.
Traditionally, guests would gather their ingredients and dip them together in a large hot pot over a heat source, like charcoal. These days, electric hot pots make this type of holiday dinner much easier.
“Just plug it in and heat broth until it comes to a boil,” said Chung Aki. “Then dip the ingredients in to cook. Veggies, mushrooms, and fish balls can go in first and cooked until tender. They add a nice flavor to the broth. Thin cuts of meat only take a few seconds to cook. Each person can scoop out what they want.”
And, of course, save any leftover hot pot ingredients — including the flavorful broth — for the next day’s noodle soup.
