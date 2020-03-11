St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, with green beer, “Pinch me, I’m Irish” T-shirts and, of course, the all-time favorite corned beef and cabbage.
And for the latter, we can thank the Jews, according to David Cook, co-owner with Cortney Smith of Gather Food Studio.
“It’s true,” Cook said. “And though the idea of curing or corning beef dates back to the Renaissance period in Europe, the idea of modern-day corned beef and cabbage comes from the Jewish immigrants who settled in New York City in the early 1900s.”
The story of corned beef starts with beef brisket, a cheap cut of meat from the front of the cow that’s tough and requires a long, slow cooking process, according to Cook. It’s also a large cut of meat, which made it more useful for large gatherings and special occasions, rather than an everyday meal. It was popular in the European Jewish community.
More members of this community and others turned New York City into a melting pot in the early 20th century. A single neighborhood might have Italian, Irish and Jewish immigrants living side by side and, in a lot of instances, sharing ideas about food and life.
“Corning” refers to salting meat for preservation, using grains of salt the size of corn kernels — making the beef more salty than beefy. The Irish had been using this technique since the 17th century. But in Ireland, the meat of choice was traditionally pigs. Cows were used for plowing and their milk used for dairy and butter. They weren’t generally eaten until they were too old for field work or they stopped producing milk.
But after immigrating to America and getting better-paying jobs, Irish people could afford to eat beef, which was primarily supplied by kosher butchers in their neighborhoods.
“It was the Jewish restaurant and deli owners that took the idea of corning the brisket, instead of pork as the Irish had done,” Cook said. “The idea of combining the corned brisket with cabbage and simmering it in a pot became one of simplicity and convenience and gained huge popularity for being an easy-to-make, filling one-pot dinner.”
This multicultural tradition now defines how we feast in America on St. Patrick’s Day. What about in Ireland? Cook says no.
“Traditional St. Paddy’s fare in Ireland still consists of lamb or Irish bacon. Irish bacon is cut from the back loin, not the side or ‘belly’ of the pig, and is often cut thicker, sometimes in a round shape like Canadian bacon, and can be smoked or unsmoked.”
Cook offered some tips for shopping and cooking corned beef:
• Avoid purchasing grass-fed brisket. It isn’t fatty enough to provide a lot of flavor. Stick with grain-fed and leave the fatty part on.
• Don’t cook the brisket at a full, rolling boil. This makes the meat stringy and less succulent. Cook it at a simmer, which will take about 30 to 45 minutes longer, but the meat will have a better texture.
• As the meat simmers, some gray foam will accumulate at the surface of the liquid. Make sure to remove it as it bubbles up. These impurities and residual blood and juices in the meat should be discarded.
• Serve by cutting the brisket across the grain. This will make shorter fibers of beef that will be easier to chew.
Smith chimed in with a few more suggestions.
“I love a good beer mustard,” she said, “and homemade mustard has a lot more zing than store-bought. It’s really simple, but you do have to plan ahead to soak the mustard seeds. I would suggest heading to one of our local Indian markets, like India Bazaar, to buy yellow and brown mustard seeds in bulk. To make it more Irish, you could use Guinness beer and give it a sweet flavor. It’s also always a little bit better after it rests for a minimum of three days. Otherwise it’s really sharp.”
While you can enjoy the beer mustard with the corned beef and cabbage meal, it’s really a hit for sandwiches the next day.
Smith’s recipe follows, along with another one for Irish Nachos, which she said is a great way to use leftover corned beef.
“You could make a really yummy Irish poutine with fries, corned beef and white cheddar curds,” she suggested. “And you absolutely can’t miss making a little corned beef hash for breakfast the next day after all of the green beer.”
