Since its inception in 2011, the Colorado Springs Garden Tour has showcased gardens throughout the city in neighborhoods such as Patty Jewett, the west Side, the Old North End, University Park, Village 7, Old Farm and the Broadmoor area. And every year, the tour receives high acclaim from attendees and garden owners alike. This year’s tour showcases nine beautiful gardens in the Mountain Shadows and Rockrimmon areas.
The Waldo Canyon fire was one of the largest natural disasters in Colorado history. Before it was fully contained on July 10, 2012, the fire destroyed 347 homes and an unknown number of gardens. This year’s featured gardens demonstrate how dedicated and determined residents impacted by that devastating fire have revived their gardens and transformed them into beautiful, tranquil sanctuaries.
Plan to attend the tour to glean ideas for how you might overcome or adapt to challenges in your own garden, such as ubiquitous wildlife, poor soils and water restrictions. You will also learn about firewise methods to protect your home from possible wildfire damage. Not only will you learn more about gardening, but the gardens will sooth your soul and inspire you.
As in the past, Colorado Master Gardeners and other accomplished gardeners will be available at each of the gardens to answer questions about plants and good gardening practices while local Plein Air Garden Artists will be painting various aspects of the gardens. This year there will also be musicians playing in some gardens.
Attendees will want to wear comfortable shoes, a sun hat and sunscreen, and bring water and a camera. FOX (Friends of Extension) will provide you with a colorful garden tour guide to record the plants and ideas that you want to remember. Please be aware that private gardens may not be able to accommodate strollers, walkers or wheelchairs due to narrow pathways and steps. Also, no bicycles will be allowed in private gardens. Dogs are not allowed except for working service dogs.
Tour tickets are $25 for adults; children under 13 are free. Tickets are valid for both days of the tour and are available at local garden centers (cash/check only) or on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-colorado-springs-garden-tour-july-9-10-from-9-am-to-3-pm-tickets-152945059791
Proceeds from the tour benefit FOX, an independent 501©(3) organization whose mission is to raise money for agriculture, food/nutrition, horticulture and youth development programs in El Paso County to include, but not limited to, El Paso County Extension. Learn more online at extensionfriends.org.
Submit gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com or call 719-520-7684. The in-person help desk is open 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners — El Paso County.