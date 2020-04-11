Hardy herbs are poking their green limbs out of the dark, cold earth, and the red robins are bob, bob, bobbin’ along again in our backyards.
It’s the time of year when gardening is normally front and center on the minds of many Colorado Springs residents. But will that be the case this year?
“I really believe in the healing power of gardening and the power of plants and being outside,” says Julie McIntyre, owner of Summerland Gardens. “If we’re allowed to continue to stay open, it will be a good season. The pansies are in right now, and to see flowering stuff right now is a godsend. They smell good. They’re so positive.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closure of many businesses, garden centers stand open and ready as essential services because they provide food. All have adjusted the way they’re doing business. Most, including Summerland Gardens, are open to customers but with social distancing practices in place and lots of disinfectant. Others, including Good Earth Garden Center, are limiting the number of guests in certain areas. Most are offering online and phone orders and curbside service.
Season outlook
Although many garden center owners and managers are unsure whether this will be a banner year, a few are leaning toward yes. There is one thing they do agree on: Seed sales are way up, as are requests for vegetable plants.
It’s a sign of pandemic times that people are more invested in growing their own food. Rick’s Garden Center co-owner Dan Hopper sees it as a return to the victory gardens of World War II, when people grew their own harvest in the midst of food rationing.
“We’re not in the food rationing stage yet, and hopefully we don’t get there, but people are hedging against that,” Hopper says. “A lot of new people are coming in, looking to get into gardening for that reason.”
Customers are interested in getting their hands on pretty much everything edible right now. Phelan Gardens manager Andrew Cronk has entertained more calls than usual about the readiness of vegetables.
“We usually get calls closer to April or May, but we began getting them in February,” Cronk says.
To appease its hungry customers during the pandemic, Phelan now has tomatoes to sell, making it the earliest such crop in the history of the company.
“In our greenhouse, we usually have four to six benches of geraniums, but we’re finding new spaces for that so we can turn it into veggie production benches,” he says.
“Our grower seeded over 3,000 tomato plants. Usually we have about 1,000 starting and filling in from other suppliers.”
With the struggling economy, Valerie Belding, co-owner of Sunset Greenhouse, knows a loss in income could affect this year’s season. Though her garden center is open, she’s seen a slower influx of customers, as have many of the other centers. Hopper reports a 50 to 60% drop-off in sales.
“People are afraid to come see, but I wish they would,” says Belding, who has implemented safety cautions per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
She remains optimistic.
“Planting a seed is hope for the future,” she says. “Gardens will grow and the sun will shine, but I can’t speak to the people who aren’t getting their paychecks. It’s cheaper to go out and buy a head of lettuce than grow it. But people don’t want the dependency of going to the grocery store. They want control if they can. But growing is a luxury for people who can afford it.”
First-time gardeners
This new season in our lives has prompted a change of thinking. With more people taking sustainability and self-reliance into account, that means a growing number of new gardeners, who might think sticking a few seeds in the ground will net acres of carrots and squash.
“The younger generation is trying to get involved and understand they may have to grow some of their own food,” says Susan Spencer, co-owner of Spencer’s Produce, Lawn and Garden Centers. “We’re seeing folks starting in square-foot or container gardening.”
Now is the time to do soil preparation, Spencer says, and understand the area you’re working, as in, how much you should plant and where. She advises starting with root crops, such as carrots, radishes and onions. Now’s also the time to start potatoes and cool-season crops such as lettuce, spinach and kale.
One of a first-time gardener’s biggest mistakes is planting too early and too much, Spencer says. Spring snowstorms and cooler weather can decimate a crop.
Start your plants indoors, Hopper says. Though you probably should have started them about a month ago, there’s still time. Get smaller seed trays, seeds and seed-starting soil. Place them in a sunny room or purchase grow lights.
Moving plants outside too soon also is a common mistake.
“Our average last frost date is the middle of May, around Mother’s Day,” Hopper says.
“If you move them out before then, you’re probably going to freeze them. After that you still need to pay attention to the lows and bring them back in or, if not, cover them with a frost blanket.”
Several garden centers recommend going online to the Colorado State University Extension website at extension.colostate.edu/garden, which is full of gardening and landscape resources pertinent to Colorado.
“Grow what you would eat, what you would love,” Belding says. “Don’t feel like you have to be Atlas the great gardener right now. If you’re successful, you’ll grow more and it gets more fun.”
