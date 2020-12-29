The COVID-19 pandemic halted in-person cooking classes at The French Kitchen Culinary Center, which have been the lifeblood of the center. But after nine months of pivoting to keep other aspects of her business going, owner Blandine Mazéran has announced that cooking classes will start being held on Zoom.
Mazéran adamantly rejected the idea of virtual classes in March but has since hired another chef, Janon Bourgeois, who saw the potential in offering the classes.
“We did a lot of planning,” Bourgeois said.
The classes last an hour and begin at 6:30 p.m. You have the option of ordering premeasured ingredients prior to the class (pickup or delivery) or getting the ingredients on your own. If you choose to order the ingredients, you’ll also receive a classic French Kitchen dessert, a baguette and a reusable bag.
Meal-enhancing add-ons such as beverages, soups, appetizers or savory items also are available.
The class will be recorded on video, which participants can access anytime they’d like. Recipes will be handed out that include links to YouTube videos detailing specific preparation techniques, such as the right way to chop a carrot for a particular recipe.
Classes feature international foods, not just French cuisine.
“I also have classes on healthy options such as a vegetarian class, a vegan class, a Paleo class, a dinner salad class, a quick pickle class, a lean meat class, a fish and seafood class and a gluten-free class,” Bourgeois said.
Classes range in price from $29 to $149. Visit tfkcc.com for details and schedule.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.