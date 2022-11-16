When it comes to Christmas in Italy, panettone is a must. And we can thank The Broadmoor’s new executive pastry chef, Franck Labasse, for bringing the classic Italian Christmas treat to Colorado Springs.
Labasse joined The Broadmoor in April as the executive pastry chef and immediately started planning to make the famous rich, sweet holiday specialty. The spectacular cake-like bread is a delicate, airy bread that takes precision, practice and time to prepare. Labasse takes panetonne seriously and has perfected his method.
“I started the sourdough starter in July,” he said. “The starter is flour, water and macerated organic apple. There’s no yeast used. Every day the starter is refreshed with some of the starter, flour and water. When I started the process in July, the starter was like water. The starter gradually gets stronger and stronger. It must become powerful to eventually hold all the eggs and butter to make a perfect panettone.
“Once the starter is strong enough, it takes me three days to make the panettone.”
The spectacular bread is so delicate and airy it must be hung upside-down to set when it comes out of the oven. Otherwise, it might fall in the middle before it completely cools. He will be making a limited production of 40 panettones per week. There will be two flavors, chocolate and citron, which will alternate weekly.
Prices are $24 for a small bread and $36 for a large. Place orders beginning Dec. 1. To guarantee your order, place orders 72 hours in advance. Outside of this time frame, The Broadmoor will do their best to fulfill your request, but it is not guaranteed.Last orders accepted will be three days before Christmas (Dec. 25). Email Danielle Leep at dleep@broadmoor.com with the subject line “Panettone orders,” with date for pickup and size of panettone you want, or call Café Julies at 719-577-5808.
Home, sweet home
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 7605 N. Academy Blvd., is selling DIY gingerbread house kits through Dec. 31. For $7.50, you get pre-cut edible gingerbread walls and roof pieces, icing to glue the pieces together, and a variety of candy for decorating. Kits can be purchased in bundles of four for $30, plus shipping. All of the net proceeds of sales go to support Habitat for Humanity.
Details: 719-445-5851, tinyurl.com/46jcusa6
Puppy love
No more turkey scraps for the pup in your life: Wag N’ Wash has your best friend covered for Turkey Day. For $14.99, your buddy gets turkey loaf, mashed sweet potatoes and peanut butter pie. Now that’s something for Rover to howl about. Pre-orders only. The meals can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Nov. 21 and until 6 p.m. Nov. 23. There are three locations. Visit wagnwash.com
Leave the cooking to them
Not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving Day? Here are a few options:
• The Hive Kitchen Market, 6628A Delmonico Drive, will do Thanksgiving Day meals through a collaboration of four businesses that operate out of the market: Beyond the Kitchen, Campfire Chill, Early Bird Bakery COS and KB Sweet Treats.
Everything is made from scratch. The menu includes turkey, stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans, sweet potato soufflé, dinner roll and a dessert choice of pumpkin pie, chocolate bourbon pecan pie or sugar cookies. Single- serving meals cost $25, and a four-serving family meal costs $90. Additional sides and desserts can be ordered separately. Order by Nov. 18 with pickup on Nov. 22 and 23. Visit tinyurl.com/y6s4v7er.
• Beast & Brews, 7 Spectrum Loop, offers a carryout ($22) or dine-in three-course meal ($35 for adults or $22 for kids 10 and under). The dine-in menu includes choice of turkey, prime rib or bourbon honey-glazed ham with choice of mashed potatoes and gravy or sweet potato casserole, stuffing, choice of Brussels sprouts or green beans, and a roll, and choice of pumpkin or pecan pie. For $24 carryout, choose turkey or ham with same side choices as listed for dine-in. Details: 719-247-1040, beastsandbrews.com
• Lumen8 Rooftop Social, 402 S. Tejon St., offers à la carte off the regular menu or a prix-fixe menu of cranberry apple salad, roasted turkey breast with redskin mashed potatoes, garlic sage bread pudding, roasted Brussel sprouts, cranberry chutney, sweet potato shoestrings, turkey gravy and brown sugar butternut squash cheesecake for $60 with wine pairing for $25. Prix-fixe menu items can be ordered à la carte. Details: 719-822-2889, tinyurl.com/yrf96t4u