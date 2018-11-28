Shopping for a foodie this holiday season? We’ve got you covered, whether you’re looking for something sweet, savory or crunchy.
Sweets
A unique candied popcorn is found only at Patsy’s Candies. Unlike the caramel corn in shopping malls, laden with so much brown sugar syrupy goo that you can’t even taste the popcorn, these puffed kernels have a thin glaze of sugar nicely balanced with salt, allowing the popcorn to shine through.
Si Niswonger, candymaker and co-owner with his brother, Mike, has mastered this delightful treat — and it comes with an interesting story. “Patsy Mehaney started the company in the late 1800s making candied popcorn and taffy,” Niswonger said. “The story goes that the Cracker Jack company heard about Patsy’s candied popcorn and managed to buy his recipe before he headed west to settle in Manitou Springs.”
The original Patsy’s outlet opened in Manitou Springs in 1903 and is still going strong there, though that location is owned by a different party. The Niswonger family bought the store at 1540 S. 21st St. in 1956, which is where Si honed his skill in confections, such as the candied corn and English toffee. Mike is the chocolatier.
A wrapped bag under the tree would not only be a hit, but also could make a great hostess gift for a holiday party. And while candied popcorn and English toffee are among their best sellers, there’s a vast array of other treats to choose from for sweet gift-giving. Details: 633-7215, patsyscandies.com.
Fruit basket
Want your gift to be a little less on the sweet side? Check out baskets filled with fresh apples, oranges, pears and tangerines — with Christmas hard candies and shell nuts filling the spaces between, wrapped in cellophane and tied with a ribbon — at The Candy Basement. Choose from three sizes: 13 pieces of fruit for $19.98; 26 pieces of fruit, weighing 12 pounds, for $29.98; or 25 pounds of fruit, including grapefruit, for $49.98. The Candy Basement is at Spencer’s Produce, Lawn & Garden Center, 1430 S. Tejon St., 632-2788, spencers gardens.com. Orders should be placed two days in advance of pickup. Spencer’s offers delivery in the Colorado Springs area
Jam sampler packs
Leah Johnson, owner of Le Petit Croissant, has been selling her 21 flavors of jam at farmers markets to pair with her buttery croissants, and now she’s offering a gift sampler packs of the sweet spreads. It features three 1.5-ounce jars of jam in clear tubes topped with red, green, white or navy lids. You can choose from preselected flavor combinations or customize your own from the options available.
The sampler costs $16.95. For more information, email leah@lepetitcroissant.com.
Apple butter
Juniper Valley Ranch has concocted a delightful apple butter, with bright notes of cinnamon and other spices, from apples purchased from Colorado orchards. This tasty little stocking stuffer costs $6 for an 8-ounce jar.
It’s available at Juniper Valley Ranch, 16350 S. Colorado 115, 576-0741.
Tamales
Azteca Gourmet Organic Tamales offers hearty vegan, vegetarian and meat-based Oaxaca-style organic handmade tamales. They’re free of gluten, GMOs, lard, soy and preservatives and are wrapped in banana leaves for best flavor. Azteca sells its tamales in the Pikes Peak Market, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Prices vary. To order some as gifts, call 602-9086 or visit aztecagourmet.com.