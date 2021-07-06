Stretching tips

Fitness coach Nichole Rae offers some tips for stretching, including some to help pain in common areas such as the back, neck and shoulders. "The stretches listed here are some of the ones I use on myself and in my practice," she said. "They are not the typical ones you might see for these areas, but they will bring more lasting relief as they address the spinal discs, rib cage and diaphragm."

She recommends doing these movements daily, first thing in the morning or before bed or both. Or start with once a week. For more info, visit nicholeraecoaching.com.

Cat and camel stretch: Start from all fours with your knees directly under your hips and your hands under your shoulders and spread your knees apart just slightly to open up through the hips. Now take a deep breath in and move through full spinal flexion, which means you're rounding the mid-back and exhaling. Then move directly into full spinal extension, which means you arch your back inhale. Be sure to move your neck along with the rest of the spine, looking up as you arch and tucking the chin as you round. Repeat seven or eight times.

Child's pose with QL stretch: Take in a deep breath and as you exhale sit your hips back towards your heels while extending your arms out straight in front of you and sinking your chest. Take a couple deep breaths in this position. Then slowly walk your arms to the right, reaching through your left arm until you feel a nice stretch through the left side. Take a couple deep breaths moving further to the right and reaching further with your left arm if possible. Slowly transition to the other side and repeat the same sequence.

Lying psoas stretch: Start with your right side along the edge of your bed. Lie flat on your back lengthwise. Then allow your right leg to gently hang off the bed while pulling your left knee up and into your chest. Next, reach your right arm overhead and breathe deeply allowing your right leg to relax further down with every exhale. Hold 30 seconds to 2 minutes before moving to the other side.

Side lying thoracic opener: Lying on your right side, tuck your knees up toward your chest into a 90 degree angle bend. Make sure your shoulders and hips are stacked or in a straight line. Then place your right hand on your left knee. Bend your left elbow and place your left hand on your chest. Take a deep breath in and as you exhale gently rotate to the left. Be cautious not to crank too hard into the low back by forcing your knee down. If you experience any low back pain, you can let go of the knee altogether and just breathe into the rotation. The idea is to imagine you are exhaling your mid back towards the floor. Breathe into your left side and expand your rib cage, exhale all your air breathing the ribs back down and moving further into rotation if possible. Move through five breath cycles then transition slowly to the other side.

Standing psoas stretch: This can be done anytime during the day and also before workouts. Stand completely upright. Now step back with your right leg about two feet. Slightly push your right hip forward while intentionally reaching your right arm overhead. Now reach even further and lean slightly to your left and back. You should feel a good stretch through the right, front side of your body. Breath deeply in and out for about five seconds and then switch sides. Move through about 6 cycles each leg. Note: If you have poor balance, you can hold onto a wall or chair with your left hand and simply reach your right arm up and back as far as you can.