Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar, 11 S. Tejon St., has a new general manager, chef and fall menu. The new fall dishes come under the direction of Jax’s culinary director, Sheila Lucero, who brainstorms ideas with her culinary team for the final menu choices.
And the menu is definitely worth checking out. The night we dined and met Tom Hartmann, the new general manager, and Juan Lopez, the new chef, they highly recommended starting with Kanpachi crudo ($17).
“It’s is a raw preparation of the fish, sort of like sashimi,” Hartmann said. “It’s from the waters of Hawaii. When I worked in a sushi restaurant, we loved getting this fish. It’s a premium member of the amberjack family that is unctuous and delicious.”
Lopez added a description of the dish.
“The cubed fish is tossed in a sauce of ginger ponzu with pickled onions,” he said. “We make a corn crema from dehydrated corn for sweetness. Then we garnish the dish with puffed rice, nori and cubes of Asian pear.”
It was a beautiful dish with layers of flavors and textures — just the right, light start for an amazing meal.
For entrees, Lopez suggested seared New England scallops ($39) and butternut squash risotto ($19).
“The butternut squash is one of my favorite dishes on the fall menu,” he said. “I could eat it every night. We top the risotto with roasted mushrooms and fried Brussels sprout leaves. Then garnish it with a sour cherry sauce, fried sage and shaved Grana Padano.”
It’s easy to see why he could eat it every night, it was so tasty and the crunchy elements of the dish was spot on. Our extremely efficient waitress, Sara Eberle, was also a fan of the rice dish.
The scallops were another winner. You can’t go wrong with perfectly cooked scallops any day, but in this case it’s made a notch better with chunks of braised pork belly, roasted fennel, Brussels sprouts and cubed pear, dotted with creamy celeriac sauce and drizzled with pine bud syrup.
“The pine bud syrup is made from green baby pine cones,” Lopez said. “They are pressed to release their juice and then we make a syrup with it.”
Save room for dessert. You won’t want to miss the seasonal pumpkin spice Swiss roll ($8). The pastry chef has created an impossibly fluffy-light, spice-flavored chiffon sheet cake roll. Generous slices of the roll are topped with diced apple and fennel compote and candied pepitas. Salty caramel anglaise is served on the side.
Hours are 3:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 3:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Details: 719-357-4554, tinyurl.com/5n6bc34b
Festive desserts
Here are a couple of sweet options to consider for the holiday table or as a gift:
• Mini Yule Logs (Bûche de Noël) at The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., are single-serving treats in six flavors: chocolate crunch, peppermint, caramel hazelnut, chocolate hazelnut, gingerbread, and passion fruit. They are $8.99 each or $49.99 for boxes of one of each of the six flavors. They come frozen and can be thawed in the refrigerator in two hours. It’s recommended to pre-order. Dec. 17 is deadline for Christmas. Details: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com
• Cheesecake cupcakes at Death By Cheesecake pop- up shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays at 5830 Omaha Blvd. Flavors include vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, lemon and chocolate ganache swirl. Cost is $4 per cupcake, $10.50 for three-pack, $18 for half dozen or $29 a dozen. Whole cheesecakes available too. Sundays are first-come, first-served. Other days of the week cheesecakes must be pre-ordered. Details: 719-941-3929, tinyurl.com/5rzb4f56, deathbycheesecake.com
Holiday dinner helper
Mici Italian is offering homemade take-and-bake lasagna with full baking instructions through Jan. 1. For $125 you get an uncooked tray of lasagna, which serves 12 to 20. Twenty-four-hour notice required at miciitalian.com to find a nearby store.
Grow your own food
Larry Stebbins is a master gardener and will be offering his popular Larry’s Garden Classes at Timberline Landscaping Conference Hall, 8110 Opportunity View, 9 to 11:30 a.m. starting Feb. 18. There will be a series of three classes. Cost is $10 per class and limited to 88 people for each session. An email pre-registration invitation will be sent the first week of January. To get on the invite list email larry@ thegardenfather.com.
