With Memorial Day behind us, it won’t be long before the farmers market season begins. And, thanks to Mike Callicrate, owner of Ranch Foods Direct, there will be one more market offering farm-fresh produce this summer.
Last weekend, Callicrate opened Peak to Plains Food Hub & Retail Store, 4635 Town Center Drive, with the idea of helping small farmers get their products to more people. After his truck drivers deliver beef shipments, they drop by local farms to pick up fresh produce to bring back to the new food hub.
Peak to Plains’ 22,500- square-foot facility is equipped with receiving docks, food washing and processing equipment, and plenty of refrigerated storage for produce. Currently, Valley Roots and Arkansas Valley Organic Growers are on the pickup route.
The food hub’s retail store keeps the same hours as Ranch Foods Direct (1228 E. Fillmore St.): 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 574-0750, facebook.com/pg/peaktoplains.
As the growing season kicks into high gear, watch for more markets opening.
Wednesday
• Colorado Farm & Art Market, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (215 S. Tejon St.), 3 to 7 p.m. June 12 through Oct. 9, farmandartmarket.com.
• Fountain Community Market, Fountain City Hall, 116 S. Main St., 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., May 29-Aug. 21, facebook.com/fountain.community.market.
• Briargate Farmers Market, 7610 N. Union Blvd., across from Gold’s Gym, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Oct. 9, tinyurl.com/y3qaed34
Thursday
• Banning Lewis Ranch Farmers Market, 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd., 3 to 7 p.m., June 6 through Aug. 29,tinyurl.com/y6q7bba2
• Manitou Community Market, Manitou Springs Memorial Park (502 Manitou Ave.); moves to Mansions Park (across from Memorial Park) on Aug. 22, 3 to 7 p.m., June 20 through Oct. 3, manitoucommunitymarket.org.
Friday
• Woodland Park Farmers Market, Memorial Park and Henrietta Ave., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 7 through Sept. 27, wpfarmersmarket.com.
Saturday
• Colorado Farm & Art Market, Margarita at Pine Creek Road (7315 Pine Creek Rd.), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 15 through Oct. 12, farmandartmarket.com.
• Metcalf Park Market, 618 E. Ohio Ave., Fountain, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8 through Aug. 3, facebook.com/fountain.community.market.
• Monument Hill Farmers Market, Grace Best Elementary, 66 S. Jefferson St., Monument, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Oct. 11, tinyurl.com/y4tpvtsn.
Sunday
• Cordera Farmers Market, 11894 Grandlawn Circle in the Cordera neighborhood, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Sept. 1, tinyurl.com/y3qaed34.