Mangalitsa pigs. Liege Fighter chickens. Pekin ducks. Bourbon Red turkeys. Barbezieux chickens.
These unusual names belong to rare heritage breeds of livestock, and one health-conscious farmer in Black Forest is raising them.
Blake DeHuff, along with his wife and son, moved here from Detroit in 2010, following through on a dream of raising healthy food for his family. And so, the seeds for Rocky Mountain Organic Farms were planted.
“We found 5 acres in Black Forest,” he said. “I bought chickens and pigs, which were going to use for eggs and meat, nothing more.”
At first, he fed his small flock of chickens and pigs organic commercial feed.
“When we butchered our first chickens, I found the meat smelled like the bagged feed I had been using to feed the animals,” he said. “That wasn’t what I was after. I had been smelling the feed every day, and the last thing I wanted was to eat chicken that smelled like it.”
After considerable research, he created his own feed to produce meat that was healthier and didn’t come with the unpleasant smell. It’s a mixture of “the finest 100 percent certified organic grains and legumes,” he said, which he supplements with vegetables and other greens that he plants in his pastures for grazing, along with kelp meal. The animals never are fed corn or soy.
DeHuff, 35, took an interesting journey from the city to the farm.
During his second semester of college, he broke his neck snowboarding, which sidelined his plans to major in criminal justice and law.
“I dropped out of school to heal,” he said. “I did a lot of independent research, reading and reading. ... I learned about raising my own food, and that’s when I found what I loved: a way to access the healthiest food possible.”
He started talking to chefs about the healthiest foods available, and they inspired him to learn about heritage breed animals.
“I learned that not many people out there were raising heritage breed animals,” he said. “And if they were, they were not doing it on proper land size. I was married with a kid and wanted to take healthy food choices to the next level.”
DeHuff started by raising the heritage breed Mangalitsa pigs, which trace their lineage to Hungary in the early 1800s.
“Mangalitsa pork is known for the high-quality, lard-type fat,” he said. “It has a high percentage of marbling, which doubles that of average pork. The meat is juicy and flavorful.”
The hogs have coarse, woolly coats, enabling them to withstand extreme conditions, an important consideration in Colorado.
“There were only three ranchers raising this breed of pig in the U.S. in 2008,” DeHuff said. “Not many here are knowledgeable of this breed. They are very popular and familiar in Europe. The meat is considered by many as the Wagyu of pork.”
In 2012, his wife’s parents came to Colorado to build their retirement home on 20 acres in Black Forest. DeHuff’s family joined them, moving onto 10 acres of the property, allowing DeHuff to expand his collection of heritage breed animals and officially start Rocky Mountain Organic Farms.
In addition to the pigs, he introduced chickens called Poulet de Bresse but had to rename them.
“When they were imported, the name had to be changed to American Bresse because the name is related to the area in France where they were developed,” he said. “With their blue steel-colored legs, they are thought to be the best-tasting chicken.”
DeHuff went on to add other heritage breeds, including Liege Fighter (large Belgian game fowl) and Barbezieux chickens, notable as the tallest chickens that also boast flavorful, orange-colored meat. His unique livestock has gotten the attention of local chefs, and he now sells to them as well as to the public.
“For three years, we have been building and growing,” he said. “Chefs and consumers are catching on to how special these heritage meats are. Chefs like Brother Luck and Corey Huff at Cerberus have helped show off what we are doing here.”
Luck, owner of Four by Brother, was one of five chefs who competed in the recent Cochon555, a whole-hog cooking contest. He selected one of DeHuff’s almost 300-pound Mangalitsa sows to create several dishes for the event.
“These pigs are amazing,” Luck said. “We use them in the restaurant, and it was my pig of choice for this event. When you get the connection to the family who is producing your food, it completes the journey with who grew the animal. Gives you respect for the process they have used to get the very best results.”
Other chefs taking notice of DeHuff’s products, especially those hogs, are Mark LeFebvre, executive chef at Cerberus Brewing Co., and his executive sous chef, Corey Huff. The two have made names for themselves with their smoked pork dishes, from green chili to mouthwatering sandwiches.
“We have loved getting pigs from Blake to use for special occasions,” LeFebvre said.
Huff is a big fan of DeHuff’s pork, saying, “His pigs are of the highest quality I’ve ever tasted and locally sourced.”
DeHuff’s heritage meats cost about twice as much as commodity pork.
“I put more hours and cost into raising the pigs,” he said. “Chefs have to watch their food costs. They can get commodity pork for $3 a pound. But, when they want top-quality products and want to support local, small farms, they are willing to go the extra step and afford exceptional products.”
DeHuff is willing to put the time and cost into his dream.
“Grow it and they will come,” he says.
