Colorado Springs farmer offers virtual farmers market

Today we give a shout-out to a farmer who created an online market to sell the foods that the pandemic had prevented her and other local growers from typically selling at summer farmers markets.
Katie Belle Miller, owner of Heritage Belle Farms, started the SOCO (Southern Colorado) Virtual Farmers Market in April 2020. At first, she just sold her farm’s foods at the website, but the market quickly grew to include 80 vendors by the end of 2020. Customers can now shop an online collection of fresh foods and artisanal goods made by local businesses year-round. Orders can be picked up at curbside or delivered to homes for a fee.
Two years ago, she said, “The COVID-19 pandemic was putting a strain on grocery store shelves, and people were calling me and my neighbors to get eggs, chicken and beef meat. I thought having a way to get food online would be a way to connect them to family farms and other local businesses.”
It worked and still is a viable method for getting local goods. There are currently about 60 participating vendors. Orders are picked up or delivered twice a month.
“We learned as we grew,” Belle Miller said. “We have simplified information on how to place an order and information on our pickup locations.”
Belle Miller has applied to the Colorado Department of Agriculture for a grant that would assist in growing the market through more pickup locations, possibly even into the Denver area. She was hoping to hear by April 1 if her market had been selected, but “CDA has still not finalized their list of recipients,” she said. “We’ve been trying lots of different things on a shoestring budget. I continue to volunteer my time and try to get the word out about SOCO.”
To get started, new customers or vendors can visit svfm.localfoodmarketplace.com to register and shop. The online vendors price their own products, so prices vary between producers. For instance, you might find a dozen eggs from one farm for $6 and at another for $3.50. You can choose the producer and product that meets your needs.
“It all depends on what the farmer has invested on things like feed for livestock and other things required to grow or produce their goods to determine the prices they set,” Belle Miller said.
A few items for sale recently included chicken, beef, lamb, bacon, eggs, honey, fresh greens, mushrooms, potted flowers and bone broth. No registration is required to see products being offered, but it is required to see prices and place orders.
Orders can be delivered across El Paso County and eastern Teller County. Or you can pick up orders at Ranch Foods Direct Warehouse, 4635 Town Center Drive, and Buckley’s Homestead Supply, 701 W. Colorado Ave.
See the website for more details.
contact the writer: 636-0271.