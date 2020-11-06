”Shirley needs Stitching Kit!”
“Shirley is sharing Pumpkin Chopper!”
“Shirley needs Water Dishes!”
Facebook friends of Shirley Zumpf are used to such postings; Zumpf is a fervent fan of “FarmVille,” the once wildly popular Facebook game. At its peak, “FarmVille” had 83 million monthly active players, according to media reports.
That number has plummeted, but Zumpf remains among the faithful. And now she’s in mourning. The original “FarmVille” is shutting down Dec. 31.
It will be the end of a morning ritual for Zumpf, who lives in Falcon. She starts each day letting her dogs out to take care of basic needs. Once they’re back inside, it’s time to sit down at her computer.
“They (the dogs) know when I sit down, my coffee in hand, don’t bother Mom. I turn on ‘FarmVille’ and I sit and play. ... This is the way I get up every morning, day in and day out, and I’ve done this for years. Even when I had to be at work by 7 o’clock, I got up at 4 and played some ‘FarmVille.’”
Players can work to maintain a variety of cartoonish farms, planting and harvesting crops and tending to the animals — raising livestock, milking cows, collecting chicken eggs.
“You grow crops and they give you all these quests, these little projects that you have to do,” Zumpf explains.
Players also work together to share resources, contributing to others’ “gift boxes.” Zump says she has made “FarmVille” friends from across the globe.
While the game is free, players can also choose to spend real-world money for “Farm Cash” to progress more quickly; Zumpf spends $10 a month.
Zynga, the company behind “FarmVille,” has “made millions of dollars on people wanting bigger, better, faster,” Zumpf says. “And then other people haven’t spent a dime.”
Kathy Morey, a friend who got Zumpf started on “FarmVille,” acknowledges she has spent “a fortune” on the game.
“But I don’t care,” she adds. While she lives in northern Colorado Springs, she is “a farm ranch girl, born and raised,” and the farms on “FarmVille” are like home to her, she says.
“FarmVille” launched in 2009; Morey jumped on board within the first few months. Like similar games of that era, “FarmVille” was built using Adobe’s Flash; it’s ending because after this year, Adobe Flash and games running on it won’t be supported by browsers or Facebook.
“I have to just keep saying, you know what, Kathy, put on your big girl panties,” Morey says. “Nothing lasts forever. You knew when you got in that, as much fun as this is, there’s nothing on the planet that lasts forever.”
There are other, newer “Farmville” games such as “FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape.” Zumpf got a call from Zynga recently encouraging her to try “Tropic Escape” and even offering some “FarmVille” currency and resources to get her started.
But neither Zumpf nor Morey are interested in starting a new game from scratch or having to rebuild their “FarmVille” social network.
“If I want a tropic escape, I’ll go to Florida,” Morey says.
Zumpf will play the original “FarmVille” for as long as she can.
“It’s upsetting for people,” she says of its impending end. “It’s become a way of life for a lot of us.”