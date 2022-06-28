Nobody expects a cancer diagnosis.
It was the furthest thing from Natalie Becker’s mind, even though her body had been feeling off for a while. Her menstrual cycles were abnormal, her hair was falling out, and blood work revealed higher-than-normal estradiol levels. But it wasn’t until she went in for her third mammogram over a year ago, 3½ years after her last one, that doctors found a small mass. The good news: It was stage 1A, with no lymph node involvement. The other news: It needed to come out quickly due to its doubling rate.
“I thought there’s no way,” said Becker, 51. She was 50 when diagnosed. “I was in total denial. They did an ultrasound, and the doctor looked at it and said ‘you’ve got cancer.’ I was floored. But I was like no, no, I still don’t believe it.”
After all, she thought she’d been doing everything right. She’d gotten two mammograms, beginning around 45, and was told she could probably go two years between appointments. COVID-19 partly delayed her third one. She’d nursed her two daughters, which she’d been told would preclude her from getting breast cancer. She swam regularly and ate right for her O blood type, based on the 2012 book, “Eat Right 4 Your Type,” which meant lots of meat.
As it turned out, though, genetic testing revealed her body had trouble getting rid of excess estrogen, and would have benefited by eating lots of fiber, such as fruits and vegetables, instead of red meat, which is a risk factor for breast cancer, she learned.
“I didn’t know that,” Becker said. “I want other people to know this, because if they can prevent it, it’d be the best thing ever.”
To raise awareness, Becker, an oil painter, put together “Invitation for Hope: Surviving and Thriving After Breast Cancer,” an art exhibit featuring eight artists in the Pikes Peak region, seven of whom also are breast cancer survivors, and coupled that with breast cancer presentations throughout July.
Featured artists include Becker, Melanie Clay, Laurel Justice, Joanne Lavender, Diane Lawson, Patty Williams, Julie Cutting and Maria Batista. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
The show opens with a free reception 5-8 p.m. at Jana L. Bussanich Art during First Friday Downtown. The free presentations are noon-3 p.m. Saturday and July 23 and 30. Reservations are required for presentations. Call 719-644-0340.
Cutting, a Woodland Park oil painter, found the lump herself seven years ago. A physical education teacher at the time, she had a lumpectomy and radiation.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Cutting said. “Every ache or pain you have, it’s always there in the back of your mind once you’ve had it.”
Now retired, she’s returned to her lifelong love of art.
“I started painting every day, and people started wanting to buy my paintings. It’s been a wonderful ride,” she said. “Cancer is a huge stumbling block, don’t get me wrong. I spent a lot of time crying. I still get emotional when I talk about it. But there is life after cancer and you can continue your dream.”
Like Cutting, Becker was able to have surgery and radiation and make a slow return to her life, including swimming and adopting a plant-based diet. Cancer slowed the pace of her previously frenetic days, and made her more gentle with herself, gifts she has come to appreciate.
“With swimming I was really competitive. I would be hard on myself, because each year you get older and it’s harder to be as fast,” Becker said. “I don’t do that anymore. I’m just happy to be in the water and swim and still be alive. I started realizing I’m good enough as I am. I don’t need to prove anything to anybody. We’re all good enough.”
And after her health crisis, she wants women to listen to their bodies and be proactive about their health.
“If you’re not feeling your normal self or feeling sort of weird, go get tested, get everything checked,” she said. “From what I’ve read, women should never skip a year (of mammograms). Stay on top of your health.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270