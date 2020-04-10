Want to do a good deed on Good Friday or any day through May 1? Order a supply of pre-sale Nashville Hot beef jerky from C-Star Provisions and 100% of the profits will go to staff of Cowboy Star steakhouses who have been impacted by COVID-19. Cost is $9.99 per bag with delivery after May 1. Visit shopcstar.com — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Colorado Springs eatery raising money to help staff during shutdown
Tags
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
