Here are a few places around Colorado Springs offering Veterans Day specials or discounts Nov. 11 with valid ID.
• Chili’s, multiple locations - Free meal choose from: Chicken crispers, margarita grilled chicken, bowl of chili or soup and salad, chicken bacon ranch quesadillas, just bacon burger, old-timer with cheese, or Cajun chicken pasta. Visit chilis.com.
• Romano’s Macaroni Grill, 2510 Tenderfoot Hill St. - Free meal: Mom's ricotta meatballs and spaghetti.
• Dunkin' Donuts, multiple locations - Free donut of their choice.
• Little Caesars, multiple locations – Free Hot-n-Ready lunch combo paired with 20-ounce Pepsi 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit littlecaesars.com.
• Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 1765 Briargate Pkwy. ( The Promenade Shops at Briargate) - Free Bad Daddy’s All American Burger and side.
• On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, multiple locations - Free meal served with rice and beans. Choose two from these options: House salad, chicken tortilla soup, seasoned ground beef enchilada with chile con carne, spinach and mushroom enchilada with sour cream sauce, cheese and onion enchilada with chile con carne sauce, chicken Tinga enchilada with green chile or sour cream sauce, seasoned ground beef taco, or shredded chicken Tinga taco. Visit ontheborder.com.
• Noodles & Company, multiple locations – 15% discount on orders every day. Visit noodles.com.