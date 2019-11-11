The much anticipated downtown grocery store Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market is taking shape. On Nov. 2, owners Aubrey Day and Stacy Poore gave a roomful of attendees at Kreuser Gallery an update on its status.
“This is something downtown Colorado Springs needs,” said Poore at the beginning of the slide presentation. “We hear all the time about the Springs being the best city for this and that. It’s time it gets named for best city for food. Every town deserves a good market.”
Lease negotiations are under way for the market to be located at 602 S. Nevada Ave. It is targeted to open in May.
"We will offer a variety of options, some local, some craft, some more affordable," said Day. "It's not our intent to compete with the bigger stores on price, but we'll be reliable, and you can't put a price on convenience."
According to the market website, “We won’t be stocking six different brands of toothpaste, (but) our neighborhood market will have everything you need to prepare weeknight dinners, grab lunch on the go, or pick out a bottle of wine on your way home.”
City Councilmember Jill Gaebler, who represents District 5, was there in support of the project.
“There’s so much more to be excited about for this project,” Gaebler said. “There’s a couple thousand people living downtown with no grocery stores. People want to work, play and eat and not get in a car.”
Day and Poore expect the market to attract customers within a 5- to-7-mile radius — from neighborhoods like the Old North End, Patty Jewett, Shooks Run, Lowell, Hillside, Mill Street and Ivywild.
The building being considered for the market has about 3,500 square feet of sales floor. There are dedicated parking spaces as well as free street parking.
“We know that the margins for groceries are tight,” Poore said. “That’s why one side of the grocery store will be a wine and spirits shop. That will help our business be sustainable.”
Day and Poore need $550,000 to open the store.
"We are putting the funding package together through the crowdfunding, bank financing, investor contributions, grants, and our own investments," Poore said.
They launched a Kickstarter campaign Oct. 21 to raise $50,000. So far, they have raised more than $7,000.
“People can give to us through the crowdfunding, or contact us directly if they'd like to discuss privately investing,” Poore said.
If you would like to support the community grocery store, visit breadandbuttermarket.com for a link to the Kickstarter campaign. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter from the same link. Or reach them at info@breadandbuttermarket.com.