Chuck and MaryAnn Thomas have opened their much-anticipated Munchies, downtown at 122 N. Tejon St. in the former Michelle’s. They will be serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch. The food is made from scratch and the servings are huge.

On the menu you’ll find several waffle options from savory with fried chicken ($13) or sweet with blueberry waffles ($10) topped with a mountain of whipped cream. There’s Munchies Poutine ($9), the ultimate comfort food made famous in Quebec, Canada, with fries topped with squeaky cheese curds and savory gravy. Chuck’s version adds a good dose of fresh thyme. You can go for the breakfast flatbread ($8), a not so common sandwich with a well-done over hard egg, jack cheese, Siracha mayo, pepper jam and choice of bacon or ham rolled in a warm naan bread. There are also nachos, tacos, sandwiches and salads. MaryAnn’s desserts are found in the front-of-the-house sweet shop.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Longer hours will be added when the liquor license is procured. Details: 719-309-6912, munchies719.com.

One sweet ride

The Broadmoor’s annual gingerbread display is now parked in the resort’s main building mezzanine, 1 Lake Ave. This not your average cookie and candy house. It’s a life-sized gingerbread display inspired by The Broadmoor’s founder Spencer Penrose and his 1937 Flathead V-8 Cadillac Touring Car.

New Filipino food truck

Lhea Muhammad has realized her dream of owning a food truck. Lumpia Lhea’s has hit the road selling Lhea’s Filipino Island food and international cuisine. Follow her at facebook.com/Lumpia Lheas for daily locations and specials. Call 808-824-1038 to place orders or for catering.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Saturday with Santa

The Hive Kitchen and Market, 6628 Delmonico Drive, will have Saturday with Santa 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be photos with Santa, food tastings from the kitchen chefs and bakers, activities, unique gifts and hot cocoa.

December early bird special

Carlos Echeandia, owner of the award-winning fine dining Carlos’ Bistro, is for the first time offering his popular early bird dinner during the month of December. It’s his gift to you to enjoy select choices from his regular meal with smaller portions with most entrees 50% off. It’s available for two people who must arrive together promptly at 4 p.m. and place orders before 5 p.m. After 5 p.m. regular prices go into effect. No split orders and no to-go orders. Reservations required. Regular restaurant hours are 4 p.m. with last reservation for regular menu to be seated at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Half-price bottles of wine every day. Details: 719-471-2905, carlosbistrocos.com

Passport to Italy dinners

Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., offers Passport to Piemonte at 6 p.m. Dec. 13. For $79 (plus tax and tip) you get five courses paired with wine. A portion of the price will benefit Westside Cares. Call Coaltrain Fine Wine, Craft Beer and Spirits for tickets at 719-475-9700.

Contact the writer: 636-0271.