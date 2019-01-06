The holiday white-light night at The Broadmoor sparkled even brighter Dec. 22 when 21 young women were formally presented as the 2018 Colorado Springs debutantes.
The college freshmen who had graduated from seven area high schools were chosen for school achievements, volunteer activities and contributions to their community, as well as for the community contributions of their families.
Following a 52-year tradition, the philanthropic focus of the ball is acquisitions for the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. A catalog at the arts center details those art additions.
The 2018 debutantes:
Madison Sea Babcock, daughter of Dr. Michael James and Kelly Babcock. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Brigham Young University — Idaho.
Morgan Isabel Bee, daughter of Dr. James Michael Bee and Dr. Sheila Suzanne Colaw Bee. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the University of Colorado.
Rebecca Jean Bodman, daughter of Dr. Mark Elden and Beverly Bodman. She graduated from Air Academy High School and attends Colorado State University — Honors Program.
Mia Nicole Bukowski, daughter of Michael John and Marian Bukowski. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School and attends the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Delaney Gwendolyn DeMott, daughter of Robert Windsor DeMott Jr. and Maureen DeMott. She graduated from Fountain Valley School and attends San Diego State University.
Sarah Mallory Hybl, daughter of Kyle Horrigan and Sally Hybl. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Georgetown University.
Julia Suzanne LaForce, daughter of Mark Allan and Jeannine LaForce. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the University of Colorado.
Elizabeth Rose La Joie, daughter of Mark Conrad and Virginia La Joie. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the University of Colorado.
Madelyn Cathryn Lewis, daughter of Gregory Pierson and Cathryn Lewis. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the University of Colorado.
London Avery Lyle, daughter of the late John Paul Lyle and Christine O’Brien and stepdaughter of Paul Egan O’Brien. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the University of Colorado.
Sarah Kathleen Miller, daughter of retired Navy Cmdr. Douglas Madison Miller and Kathleen Miller. She graduated from The Classical Academy and will attend Baylor University.
Whitney Rose Moran, daughter of Michael Warren and Robin Moran. She graduated from Air Academy High School and attends Long Island University Post.
Preston Toliver Moskal, daughter of Tyler Stanley and Alicia Moskal. She graduated from Air Academy High School and attends The Barrett Honors College — Arizona State University.
Piper Lola Negaard, daughter of Russell Hiram and Sandra Negaard. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Western State Colorado University.
Kathleen Jane Nelson, daughter of William Dennis and Laura Nelson. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the University of Kansas.
Hannah Elizabeth Reich, daughter of Daniel Sean and Michelle Reich. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends San Francisco State University.
Claire Marie Fitzpatrick Ross, daughter of Dr. Scott Raymond and Sarah Ross. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Mississippi State University.
Tiana Jean Stepleton, daughter of Jon Elliott Stepleton and Tamra Leann Renzelman. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the University of Colorado.
Carolyn Day VanderWerf, daughter of Stan Lee VanderWerf and Elizabeth VanderWerf. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the University of Colorado.
Emma Jewell Walker, daughter of Jeffrey Thomas Walker and Judith Owen Walker. She graduated from The Colorado Springs School and attends the University of Denver.
Taylor Renee Weissman, daughter of Dean Jerome and Lori Weissman. She graduated from Pine Creek High School and attends The Barrett Honors College — Arizona State University.