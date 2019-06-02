Twenty-one young women, graduates this year of nine area high schools, have been selected the 2019 Colorado Springs Debutantes.
They were chosen for school achievements, volunteer activities and contributions to their community, as well as for the community contributions of their families.
The debutantes will be formally presented at the 53rd annual ball during the Christmas season at The Broadmoor.
Acquisitions for the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College are the traditional philanthropic focus.
The 2019 Colorado Springs debutantes:
Lauren Sierra Berg-Perlow is the daughter of Dr. Kerry Berg and the granddaughter of Paul and Elaine Berg of Encino, Calif. She graduated from Air Academy High School and will attend the University of Colorado Boulder.
Sophia Blythe Bricker is the daughter of Dr. Monica Dobbin and Anthony Bricker and the granddaughter of Joe and Pamela Bricker and Dr. Richard Dobbin and the late Anita Dobbin. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend the University of Denver.
Jessica Nicole Butterly is the daughter of Daniel and Alaine Butterly and the granddaughter of Robert and Betty Butterly of Washington, Ill., and Jerome and Janet Morence of Highland, Ill. She graduated from Pine Creek High School and will attend Ohio University.
Alexis Kathryn Carlson is the daughter of Dr. Steven and Kathryn Carlson and the granddaughter of Carolyn Carlson and the late Philip Carlson and Mark and Linda Ashton of Lawton, Okla. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend Pacific Lutheran University.
Katherine Guest Dalsaso is the daughter of Dr. Thomas and Colleen Dalsaso and the granddaughter of Dr. Thomas Dalsaso Sr. and the late Elaine Vigna and Patricia Croke and the late Joseph Croke Jr. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend Adams State University.
Macy Elizabeth Feign is the daughter of Dr. Michael and Angela Feign and the granddaughter of Ronald and Patricia Feign of Monument and Shirley Giger of O’Fallon, Ill., and the late Joachim Giger. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend the University of Colorado Boulder.
Carly Diane Fetters is the daughter of Monte and Laura Fetters and the granddaughter of Carl and Susan Fetters of Manitou Springs and Martha Taylor of Colorado Springs and the late Gerald Taylor. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend the University of Northern Colorado.
Kristine Cynthia Guy is the daughter of Kevin and Cathlene Guy and the granddaughter of Arthur Guy of Lakewood and the late Patricia Guy and late Dr. Allen and Irene Chew. She graduated from Colorado Springs Early Colleges High School.
Taylor O’Hare Heinicke is the daughter of Kevin Heinicke and Brenda Heinicke and the granddaughter of Alfred and Victoria Heinicke of Colorado Springs and Gretchen Buege of Caledonia, Minn., and the late Wayne Buege. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Regan Clarisse Jolstad is the daughter of Thomas and Leisa Jolstad and the granddaughter of Percy and Carolyn Jolstad of Colorado Springs and Edward Watson of Hanover, Ill., and Ruth Pettengill of Colorado Springs. She graduated from Air Academy High School and will attend Colorado State University.
Victoria Unhee Kim is the daughter of Dr. Chris and Tamara Kim and the granddaughter of the late Dr. Stephen and Unhee Kim and Margaret Maze of Birmingham, Ala., and the late Adrian Maze. She graduated from Pine Creek High School and will attend Samford University.
Annabel Harriett Lewis is the daughter of Geoffrey Lewis and Jessica Babbs and the granddaughter of Barbara Lewis and the late Dr. Ted Lewis and Christopher and Nancy Babbs. She graduated from Palmer High School and will attend Davidson College.
Paddison Rosemary Lowe is the daughter of John and Heather Lowe and the granddaughter of the late George and Rosemary Lowe and Siegfried and Lorraine Schewe. She graduated from Discovery Canyon High School and will attend the University of Kansas.
Kaitlyn Marcia MacPherson is the daughter of John and Diane MacPherson and the granddaughter of the late John MacPherson and Marcia Sydenstricker of Monument and the late Robert Ernst. She graduated from Palmer Ridge High School and will attend the University of Alabama.
Rylie Ellesen Maready is the daughter of Brian and Wynde Maready and the granddaughter of Jack and Pauline Maready of Pleasanton, Calif., and Gary Newton of Ventura, Calif., and the late Victoria Newton. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend Rensselear Polytechnic Institute.
Dominique Elizabeth Ortonward is the daughter of Dr. Daniel and Dawn Ortonward and the granddaughter of the late Clyde and Elizabeth Ward and Virgil Orton and the late Sandra Orton. She graduated from Manitou Springs High School and will attend the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Lucy Furey Peloso is the daughter of Francis and Monica Peloso and the granddaughter of Dr. Ole and Sheila Peloso of Denver and Joseph Furey of Pine Bush, N.Y., and Bridget Baxter of Fayetteville, Ark. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend the University of Puget Sound.
Maya Lorine Souvignier is the daughter of Joseph Souvignier and Capt. Alicia Souvignier, U.S. Public Health Service, and the granddaughter of retired Air Force Lt. Col. Douglas Souvignier of Sacramento, Calif., and Jo Ann Souvignier of Carmichael, Calif., and Alfred Glass and Dr. Mary Glass of Farmington, N.M. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend Colgate University.
Clara Jane Sparks is the daughter of Reuben Sparks III and Beth Sparks Hunt and the granddaughter of Barbara Sparks and the late Reuben Sparks Jr. of Colorado Springs and Denis and Sandra Meiers of San Diego. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend the University of Oregon.
Madison Jennifer Tittle is the daughter of Robert Tittle and Tara Loo and the granddaughter of Michael Tittle and Bernadette Tittle and Roger Loo of Colorado Springs and Camille Loo of Scottsdale, Ariz. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend Chapman University.
Elizabeth Elsie White is the daughter of Hants and Caroline White and the granddaughter of Wayne and Jennie White and the late August and Eunice Boess. She graduated from The Classical Academy and will attend the University of Puget Sound.