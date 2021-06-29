Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop has added another culinary experience to its many options: The Gathering Market, a small outdoor market similar to a farmers market.
The first Saturday they were open, I found Dave Cook, who co-owns Gather with Cortney Smith, sitting at a table at the end of the driveway outside the studio. At his side were bulk containers of Greek olive oil and local honey that were available for anyone wanting to refill bottles.
At the other end of the driveway, the rear of the house, was a band, Sellin’ Jams, playing festive music. Local vendors selling their wares had tents and tables spaced around the perimeter. The day I was there, sellers included:
• Microvora: Fresh microgreens.
• Black Sheep Pastures: Farm-raised poultry, chicken eggs and broth. I picked up a pound of ground turkey, which made excellent turkey burgers. Fresh turkey and turkey parts will be available the first week of August.
• Fungus Farm Colorado: Home-grown mushrooms.
• Steffi’s Confections: Caramel corn, caramels and sugar cookies.
• Farmer’s Forge: David Bradley was showing his custom-made, cast-iron camp cookware. I placed an order for him to make me an egg spoon so I can olive-oil poach eggs in a camp fire or in the fireplace.
• Duck Eggs from Matthew Schniper, a backyard farmer.
• Bountiful Breads by Laurie Carroll: Sourdough boule, country white bread, baguettes, biscotti and homemade dog treats. Carroll is also an instructor at Gather Food Studio and plans to teach a class on sourdough later this year.
• K’s Creations: Jams and jellies made by Kelle Osburn. She was also offering samples of her Garlic Jelly Bacon, a yummy bacon-candy treat that she makes using one of her jellies. Bake strips of bacon on a rack fitted in a sheet pan. When the bacon starts to get crisp, brush it with her garlic jelly and flip it over; brush the other side and finish baking the bacon. You can cut it up for snacks or use in a salad.
The Gathering Market, at 2011 W. Colorado Ave., will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Saturdays in June through September. Vendors will vary.
