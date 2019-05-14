Summer vacation is around the corner, and some youngsters will have too much time on their hands. Are you envisioning their mindless eating, rampant texting and endless gaming?
How about giving them an activity that will get them off the sofa and out of the house — and teach them some life skills? We’re talking cooking camps or classes. Colorado Springs has several, depending on your child’s interests. Here’s a look at a few.
Boz Catering
6628 Delmonico Drive, 599-8109, bozcatering.com
Monthly children’s classes are at 6 p.m. June 5 (spaghetti and meatballs), July 10 (cheesecake-stuffed sopapilla and chocolate chip cookies), Aug. 7 (waffles) and Sept. 4 (Gouda mac and cheese). Cost is $35.
Colorado Springs Culinary Enthusiasts
6005 Twin Rock Court, 569-5707, coloradospringsculinary enthusiasts.com
Junior Chef Summer Camps run from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 8-11 and 15-18. Cost is $300 each. Fall after-school programs also are planned for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 8-Sept. 19. Cost is $405 for all classes or $65 per class.
The French Kitchen Culinary Center
4771 N. Academy Blvd., 528-6295, tfkcc.com
Little Chefs camps for ages 5 to 8 run from 10 a.m. to noon June 10-13 and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5-8. Cost is $249. Advanced kids’ summer camps for ages 9 to 12 run from 9 a.m. to noon July 15-19 and 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5-9. Cost is $349. X-Treme Chef camp for ages 9 to 12 will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 29-Aug. 2. Cost is $349. Prices are per camp.
Gather – A Food Studio
2015 W. Colorado Ave., 308-2992, gatherfood studio.com
Around the World for ages 11-14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23-25. Mexican, Chinese and Italian cuisines, including homemade pasta, will be featured. Cost is $150.
Polka Dots and Curry
6628 Delmonico Drive, 304-6111, polkadotsand
Let’s Get Cooking classes for ages 8 to 13 run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, July 8-Aug. 7. The workshops start with a 15-minute yoga session. The classes focus on a healthy lifestyle, how to read nutrition labels and how to select produce. Cost is $25 per class (or buy four and get fifth class free).
