Colorado Springs culinary schools offer cooking camps
Tylee Creps participated in a kids’ cooking camp at The French Kitchen Culinary Center.

 courtesy The French Kitchen
Summer vacation is around the corner, and some youngsters will have too much time on their hands. Are you envisioning their mindless eating, rampant texting and endless gaming?

How about giving them an activity that will get them off the sofa and out of the house — and teach them some life skills? We’re talking cooking camps or classes. Colorado Springs has several, depending on your child’s interests. Here’s a look at a few.

Boz Catering

6628 Delmonico Drive, 599-8109, bozcatering.com

Monthly children’s classes are at 6 p.m. June 5 (spaghetti and meatballs), July 10 (cheesecake-stuffed sopapilla and chocolate chip cookies), Aug. 7 (waffles) and Sept. 4 (Gouda mac and cheese). Cost is $35.

Colorado Springs Culinary Enthusiasts

6005 Twin Rock Court, 569-5707, coloradospringsculinary enthusiasts.com

Junior Chef Summer Camps run from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 8-11 and 15-18. Cost is $300 each. Fall after-school programs also are planned for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 8-Sept. 19. Cost is $405 for all classes or $65 per class.

The French Kitchen Culinary Center

4771 N. Academy Blvd., 528-6295, tfkcc.com

Little Chefs camps for ages 5 to 8 run from 10 a.m. to noon June 10-13 and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5-8. Cost is $249. Advanced kids’ summer camps for ages 9 to 12 run from 9 a.m. to noon July 15-19 and 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5-9. Cost is $349. X-Treme Chef camp for ages 9 to 12 will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 29-Aug. 2. Cost is $349. Prices are per camp.

Gather – A Food Studio

2015 W. Colorado Ave., 308-2992, gatherfood studio.com

Around the World for ages 11-14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23-25. Mexican, Chinese and Italian cuisines, including homemade pasta, will be featured. Cost is $150.

Polka Dots and Curry

6628 Delmonico Drive, 304-6111, polkadotsand

curry.com

Let’s Get Cooking classes for ages 8 to 13 run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, July 8-Aug. 7. The workshops start with a 15-minute yoga session. The classes focus on a healthy lifestyle, how to read nutrition labels and how to select produce. Cost is $25 per class (or buy four and get fifth class free).

Contact the writer: 636-0271.

