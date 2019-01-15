To better prepare for a recent food-centric tour of Vietnam, I secured a spot in Anne Doan’s Vietnamese cooking class in December.
The Vietnam native’s Asian cuisine classes fill almost as soon as they’re listed, and for good reason. She is an excellent instructor, and her recipes — “dishes we eat almost daily” — are authentic.
“I learned to cook first from my mom,” said Doan, who teaches at The French Kitchen — 4 in 1 Culinary Center. “She used to cook three meals a day when I was young. I would go grocery shopping with her when I am not in school. When I was young, I would do little jobs, and then as I got older, I got to do more difficult things in the kitchen with her.”
When Doan’s family moved to the United States, things changed.
“Once we moved here, I had to cook more on my own,” she said, “because in the beginning, Mom and my dad both had to work three jobs each. Mom still squeezed in cooking time on weekends. After that, I would learn how to cook from friends I met in college, neighbors in France, friends in Japan and Thailand. I am lucky because everyone I’ve met in my life are all wonderful cooks.”
For Doan, cooking and food are about making memories.
“Every time I eat a certain dish, I remember the people I had the dish with,” she said. “Since I moved away from Vietnam at a young age, it is really all I have of my happy times there.”
Her early cooking lessons were based on feel and sight, not measuring ingredients.
“But when I started teaching for classes here, Blandine (owner of The French Kitchen) insisted that I have exact measurements and techniques written down.”
We didn’t follow her printed recipes during class. Instead, she read out the amount of ingredients we needed to chop, grate or weigh for each dish. This helped us to zip through the multi-course menu in the allotted three hours.
The chopping, she told us, is one of two things that take up the most time when making Asian foods. The other is simmering broth for soups.
I picked up several tips, and I took her recipe packet on my trip so I could try to spot the dishes on Vietnamese menus.
• Cha Gio (Vietnamese egg rolls): To make them at home, buy Orientex Lumpia wrappers at Asian markets. “They are much easier to use than traditional wrappers and fry perfectly,” she said.
To eat the fried rolls, she said, “Start with a leaf of lettuce and place the egg roll on it and top with bean sprouts, mint leaves, cilantro leaves and thin slices of carrots. Fold the lettuce around the egg roll and veggies and enjoy.”
• Nưc mắm (fish sauce): This is the country’s most loved and versatile condiment — the soul of Vietnamese cuisine. She recommends the Viet Huong (three crabs) fish sauce to make the dip for the Vietnamese egg rolls.
“This brand is a mild- flavored sauce,” she said, “not so strong flavored. Fish sauce has a very long fermenting process. Layers and layers of anchovies are mixed with sea salt and packed into fermenting barrels. The barrels are set in the sun to ferment for up to a year. The first juice taken from the barrel is called ‘first press’ and is considered the best. That’s what you get in the Viet Huong brand.”
• Nuoc Mam Cham (basic dipping sauce): “The secret to a great-tasting fish sauce dipping sauce is to first make limeade,” she said.
It’s a combination of lime juice, sugar and water.
“Taste and ask yourself this question: Does this limeade taste good? Adjust the flavors to balance the sweet and sour.”
• Pho Bo (beef and vegetable soup): The broth must be fragrantly seasoned and perfectly clear. Her tip: Parboil and rinse the beef bones.
“This will help with achieving a clear broth. Let it simmer three to five hours, and keep skimming off the foam that rises to the top of the broth.”
• Goi Cuon (Vietnamese spring rolls): These rolls are made with dried rice paper that is dipped into water to soften and fill with cooked shrimp, cooked rice vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro and thinly sliced fresh cucumber. Doan showed us how to make a spicy peanut dipping sauce to go with the rolls.
“Use Sriracha sauce to add heat to your taste,” she said. “The rolls are best eaten as soon as you make them.”
In addition to the Vietnamese cooking class, Doan teaches how to make Asian noodles, lemongrass bahn mi (Vietnamese sandwich), banh xeo (Vietnamese crepes), Chinese, bento, Japanese and Thai. Visit tfkcc.com for the class schedule.
