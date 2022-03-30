Colorado Springs culinary instructors teach April Fools' Day prankster recipes

Does April Fools’ Day make you want to create a masterfully deceptive recipe? The chefs at The French Kitchen’s 4-in-1 Culinary Center are already on it. In a sold-out class Friday, they’ll be teaching students how to make foolishly fun Brussels Sprout Cake Pops, Meatloaf Cupcakes, Fool’s Cappuccino and a list of other recipes.
Janon Bourgeois, a culinary instructor who will be teaching the class, says April Fools’ Day is cooking-school owner Blandine Mazéran’s favorite holiday.
“Every year, she comes up with some unbelievable pranks that people fall for,” Bourgeois said.
I can testify to that. One April 1, Mazéran posted on Facebook that she had opened a culinary garden cafe on the rooftop of her store. She included a schematic of the building with the cafe on top. Not remembering what day it was that I read this, I made a special trip to The French Kitchen to see for myself. One other person did, too, and Mazéran greeted us with a hearty “April Fools’”!
So I wasn’t surprised when she listed the class. But was it real?
“It’s no joke,” said Bourgeois, who with Mazéran dreamed up the menu. “We are actually going to be cooking up some scrumptious sweet and savory treats to fool your friends. Everything is delicious!”
Bourgeois was not much of a fan of April Fools’ Day until she got caught up in Mazéran’s enthusiasm for goofy pranks.
“We started thinking about what to do this year,” Bourgeois said. “For Blandine, the recipes had to be fun and scrumptious. For me, I wanted to teach cooking techniques that can be applied to other recipes and have some surprises, as well as being scrumptious.”
An example would be the Brussels Sprout Cake Pops.
“We’ll make green velvet cake, a spin on red velvet cake, then bake the cake pops and frost them in vanilla cream,” she said. “But about every third pop will be a blanched Brussels sprout frosted. Can you imagine the surprise when someone bites into the sprout expecting to have cake? April Fools!”
In addition to the foods we named at the beginning, their other prank recipes include Black Bean Brownies, Broccoli “Wings,” Chocolate Mousse Flower Pots with Rosemary Buttercream, Fried Ice Cream “Crab Cakes,” Prankster Pâte à Choux, and Pudding Pot Pie.
