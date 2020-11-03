Do store-bought eggs really taste different than ones from backyard chickens? What about different types of butters and salts and honeys?
I got a chance to find out at a class titled “Truly Tasting,” held recently at The French Kitchen 4-in-1 Culinary Center. Janon Bourgeois, a new chef instructor at the cooking school, led a group of us in an enlightening, hourlong tasting of eggs, butters, salts and honey. After each experience, we rated what we had tasted.
“As a chef, I have lots of tools, but my tongue is my secret weapon,” Bourgeois said. “Anyone can learn the skills to produce unique and flavorful dishes. You just have to train for it.”
Eggs
We started the class by cooking French omelets using four types of eggs: commercial, cage-free farm raised, backyard local free-range and duck eggs. Here are the results of the tasting:
• Glenview Farms commercial eggs: Not much flavor; sort of bland; not very yellow compared to the other cooked eggs.
• Whole Food Market 360 cage-free eggs: A little eggier flavor; pale yellow compared to the look of the backyard eggs.
• Local farm-raised (backyard) eggs: True chicken egg flavor with a deep yellow color.
• Duck eggs from ducks raised by Bourgeois: Rich, fatty egg flavor, slightly grassy and pale-yellow colored; much larger than a chicken egg with a harder shell.
“Although commercial eggs can be labeled cage-free, that only means the chickens have access to an open door where they can wander outside,” Bourgeois said. “The free-range chicken eggs we tasted tonight came from a local farmer who lets the chickens live outside mostly. Their diet is different without any chemicals, so the color of the yolks is deeper and the flavor is better.”
Butter
Before we tasted the butters, Bourgeois passed out small canning jars of heavy cream.
“You’re going to make your own sweet cream butter and buttermilk,” she said. “Just start shaking the jar, and it will thicken and start clumping together. It will come together as a solid ball. Keep shaking, and pretty soon the whey, or buttermilk, will release and then you will have a ball of butter and a sip of buttermilk. This buttermilk tastes nothing like store-bought buttermilk.”
As we shook our jars of cream, we tasted other types of butter on fresh baguettes. After shaking the cream, it started to separate into a ball of butter and whey or buttermilk.
Here are the comments:
• Whole Foods Market 365 salted butter: Sticky, oily texture and bland flavor.
• Vitel Farms salted butter from pastured-raised cows: Better texture, salty and not a very buttery flavor
• Wuthrich European unsalted butter: Smooth texture with a buttery taste
• Goat butter: Tart and tangy, similar to the flavor of goat cheese
• Homemade: Tasted like sweet cream, as did the buttermilk; had a smooth texture
“I brought the goat butter for the fun of tasting if you have not tried it before,” Bourgeois said. “It’s definitely an acquired taste. You either like or not.”
Salt
Bourgeois set up tiny tasting spoons with the salts in them at each of our seats. We dipped a damp finger into each for tasting.
• Morton table salt: Fine grain; chemical aftertaste.
• Kosher salt: Coarser grain; no chemical aftertaste.
• Maldon salt: Large, flake-like crystals with a crunchy texture; bright salt flavor,
• Guerande: Very large rock-like crystals with seawater salt flavor.
• Applewood smoked salt: Deep smoky flavor, brownish color and salty flavor.
“Table salt has additives added to make it not clump and is iodized,” Bourgeois said. “Kosher has no chemicals, and it’s called for in recipes for its texture and flavor. Maldon is harvested from the salt beds from the sea in France. It’s finishing salt. Guerande is from the salt marshes located in southern Brittany. It tastes like licking your lips after a day at the beach.”
Honey
The honeys were also in tasting spoons at our seats.
• All Flower: Light yellow with a thick texture; tastes like everyday honey.
• Acacia honey: Deeper yellow color with a little stronger honey flavor.
• Truffle honey: Deeper golden color with a distinctive mushroom flavor.
• Chestnut honey: Deep golden color with a nutty flavor.
• Foret honey: Deep brownish color and strong honey flavor.
“The Acacia honey is great because it won’t crystalize, and the Foret honey is from France and known as the forest honey,” Bourgeois said. All have unique flavors and are great for different uses.”
Contact the writer: 636-0271.