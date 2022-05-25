Classic Foil Pack Classic Foil Pack Yield: 4 meals 1 pound ground beef 4 cloves garlic, minced Salt and pepper to taste 1 pound potatoes, sliced in to medium slices 4 carrots, sliced 1 onion, julienned Any other veggies of choice Olive oil Seasoned Salt, optional (or your favorite seasoning) Procedure: Preheat oven or grill to 350-375 degrees. In medium bowl, mix together ground beef, garlic, salt and pepper. Form into 4 equal sized patties. Using heavy duty foil, layer two sheets together in a rectangle. Drizzle and coat with olive oil. Top with sliced potatoes, carrots & onion and veggies of choice. Season if desired. Nestle patty on the top. Lay one sheet of foil over the top and fold up the sides so that you have and enclosed packet. Repeat for each foil pack. Bake or grill for 15-20 minutes, or until done. Source: Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop

Chicken Fajita Foil Pack Chicken Fajita Foil Pack Yield: 4 meals Olive oil, as needed 1 pound chicken breast, sliced into strips 1 medium red onion, sliced 1 poblano chile, cleaned and cut into lengthwise strips 8 mini sweet peppers, stems removed and sliced ¼ cup olive oil 1 ½ teaspoons cumin seeds 4 oregano sprigs Salt and pepper, to taste 1 lime, sliced into rounds To serve: Tortillas, sour cream and salsa Procedure: Preheat oven or grill to 375 degrees. In medium bowl toss chicken, onion, and all the peppers with ¼ cup olive oil and cumin seeds. Season with salt & pepper. Layer two sheets of aluminum on top of each other so that you have a sturdy base. Pile the chicken and vegetables evenly on the middle of each foil packet. Top with one sprig oregano and one or two lime slices. Lay another piece of foil over the top and fold the edges of the bottom foil up to create a seal. Place on a sheet pan or on the grill and cook for 12 minutes or until cooked through. Serve on tortillas with sour cream & salsa. Source: Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop

Bibimbap Foil Pack Bibimbap Foil Pack Yield: 4 meals Olive oil, as needed ½ pound ground pork 1 tablespoon ginger, minced 1-2 green onions, minced 1 tablespoon rice vinegar 1 tablespoon soy sauce ½ teaspoon sesame oil 6 cups cooked short grain rice 2 cups baby spinach, chopped 4 large eggs 1 cup julienned carrots Salt and pepper, to taste To serve: Sliced cucumber, gochujang and toasted sesame seeds Procedure: Preheat oven or grill to 375 degrees. In medium bowl, mix together pork, ginger, green onion, vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil and salt & pepper. Lay out two sheets of aluminum foil so that you have a sturdy double layer. Drizzle and rub with oil. With damp hands, form the rice into a patty with a well in the middle. Crack the egg into the middle of the well, then top with spinach. Crumble the pork along one side, the carrots around the other. Fold the edges of the foil up and create a seam, leaving room for the egg. Slide the packed onto a sheet pan or onto the grill and cook approx. 8-12 minutes, or until the pork is cooked and the rice is crispy. Top with cucumber, gochujang and sesame seeds. Source: Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop