Memorial Day weekend, commemorating fallen military members, also marks the unofficial start to summer. The latter, culinarily, means one thing: It’s time to get grilling.
You already know how to toss franks and burgers on the grill, but have you ever tried grilling hobo packets? A favorite of Scout troops, these are tidy packages of meat and veggies folded into foil and cooked over the hot coals of a campfire or on the grill. The result is a delicious, satisfying entrée with sides, requiring little or no cleanup.
The idea is similar to sheet pan meals where all the ingredients are baked together in one place. But when hobo pockets are cooked in hot coals, the food picks up the fabulous flavors of smokiness. They’re so good.
Cortney Smith, co-owner of Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop, teaches the technique to kids during her summer cooking camps. She gave us some tips for getting the job done, along with some fancy combos you might not have thought of.
“The best part of foil packet cooking is the fact that once you open your packet, your meal is ready to eat, right out of the foil,” she said. “There isn’t even a need to dirty plates usually, making them a low-mess, minimal prep camping meal idea.”
Here are her suggestions:
• If you’re making them for the grill at home, rather than in a campfire, make sure the grill isn’t too hot. If it is, it will burn the bottoms of everything in the pack. Shoot for a grill temperature of 350 to 375 degrees.
• Use either heavy-duty foil or a double layer of regular foil. That way, the bottoms won’t tear (which would cause the juices to run out).
• Don’t stack the ingredients too tall or the middle won’t cook evenly. Keep the layers low.
• Fold the edges tight. “I lay out a large rectangle and leave a border so I can fold the foil edges three to four times over the top of the ingredients,” Smith said. “This ensures that the steam and juices stay inside the pack for best results.”
• Cut meat into small strips or chunks to cook faster. Or pound into a thinner slice of meat.
• For vegetables, cut them into small slices or chunks so that they cook faster.
• An ice cube added to the packet will provide moisture.
• Sauces, such as salsa, BBQ sauce or soy sauce, will also add moisture.
• Salad dressing, melted butter or tomatoes (which naturally contain a lot of moisture) will also work to keep food soft.
• Turn the packet a few times (at least two) to ensure even cooking.
• Always use tongs or oven gloves when touching the packets during and after cooking.
• Mix and match substituting meats, like replacing ground beef with ground chicken or turkey.
“I’ve watched a fair number of students make foil packs, and they always forget two things,” Smith said. “Seasoning (salt, pepper or spices) and adding oil or butter. Make sure that you season before cooking the pack and that you add enough fat to the bottom and the top of the foil pack so that things don’t stick. And this will result in a delicious tasting meal.”
Smith provided three recipes. The Classic Foil Pack is a ground beef patty with carrots, potatoes and onions. The Chicken Fajita Foil Pack is chicken breast, red onions, poblano chile, sweet peppers and seasoning. These two are pictured. The Bibimbap Foil Pack is a Korean dish with ground pork, ginger, green onions, soy sauce, sesame oil, an egg, cooked rice, baby spinach, carrots and seasoning.
Classic Foil Pack
Yield: 4 meals
1 pound ground beef
4 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and pepper to taste
1 pound potatoes, sliced in to medium slices
4 carrots, sliced
1 onion, julienned
Any other veggies of choice
Olive oil
Seasoned Salt, optional (or your favorite seasoning)
Procedure:
Preheat oven or grill to 350-375 degrees.
In medium bowl, mix together ground beef, garlic, salt and pepper. Form into 4 equal sized patties.
Using heavy duty foil, layer two sheets together in a rectangle. Drizzle and coat with olive oil. Top with sliced potatoes, carrots & onion and veggies of choice. Season if desired. Nestle patty on the top.
Lay one sheet of foil over the top and fold up the sides so that you have and enclosed packet. Repeat for each foil pack. Bake or grill for 15-20 minutes, or until done.
Source: Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop
Chicken Fajita Foil Pack
Yield: 4 meals
Olive oil, as needed
1 pound chicken breast, sliced into strips
1 medium red onion, sliced
1 poblano chile, cleaned and cut into lengthwise strips
8 mini sweet peppers, stems removed and sliced
¼ cup olive oil
1 ½ teaspoons cumin seeds
4 oregano sprigs
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 lime, sliced into rounds
To serve: Tortillas, sour cream and salsa
Procedure:
Preheat oven or grill to 375 degrees.
In medium bowl toss chicken, onion, and all the peppers with ¼ cup olive oil and cumin seeds. Season with salt & pepper.
Layer two sheets of aluminum on top of each other so that you have a sturdy base.
Pile the chicken and vegetables evenly on the middle of each foil packet. Top with one sprig oregano and one or two lime slices.
Lay another piece of foil over the top and fold the edges of the bottom foil up to create a seal. Place on a sheet pan or on the grill and cook for 12 minutes or until cooked through.
Serve on tortillas with sour cream & salsa.
Source: Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop
Bibimbap Foil Pack
Yield: 4 meals
Olive oil, as needed
½ pound ground pork
1 tablespoon ginger, minced
1-2 green onions, minced
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 tablespoon soy sauce
½ teaspoon sesame oil
6 cups cooked short grain rice
2 cups baby spinach, chopped
4 large eggs
1 cup julienned carrots
Salt and pepper, to taste
To serve: Sliced cucumber, gochujang and toasted sesame seeds
Procedure:
Preheat oven or grill to 375 degrees.
In medium bowl, mix together pork, ginger, green onion, vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil and salt & pepper.
Lay out two sheets of aluminum foil so that you have a sturdy double layer. Drizzle and rub with oil.
With damp hands, form the rice into a patty with a well in the middle. Crack the egg into the middle of the well, then top with spinach. Crumble the pork along one side, the carrots around the other.
Fold the edges of the foil up and create a seam, leaving room for the egg. Slide the packed onto a sheet pan or onto the grill and cook approx. 8-12 minutes, or until the pork is cooked and the rice is crispy.
Top with cucumber, gochujang and sesame seeds.
Source: Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop
